Montreal public health warns of rise in overdoses linked to fentanyl and carfentanil
Montreal's regional public health department is sounding the alarm over a significant rise in overdoses linked to fentanyl use, as well as several fatal overdoses involving carfentanil.
The health department says paramedics have administered naloxone medication more than 925 times since the start of the year, which is 25 times more than in all of 2025.
Naloxone blocks the body’s receptors that absorb opioids such as fentanyl, heroin, morphine, and oxycodone, and its use by paramedics is considered an indicator of overdose trends.
The department says in addition to the growing number of non-fatal overdoses, fatal overdoses involving carfentanil are a cause for public health concern.
Eight deaths linked to carfentanil have been recorded since April 9.
Carfentanil is a synthetic opioid similar to fentanyl, but 100 times more potent. An amount smaller than the weight of a grain of salt can be fatal.
In terms of overdoses, "we've reached the same figures at the halfway point of the year that we reached by the end of 2025. And it's continuing, so it's concerning," said Dr. David Kaiser, the Montreal regional public health department's deputy medical director.
He urged drug users to not use alone, and is asking people who are around them to carry naloxone and to know how to use it.
Kaiser is also asking members of the public to intervene if they see someone who appears to be struggling to breathe, unresponsive, or who appears to be in an "altered state."
They can give naloxone if they have it, and should call 911 as soon as possible, he said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2026.
By Stéphane Blais | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.