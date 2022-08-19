Narcity Canada Readers Reveal Their Favourite Small Wins That Take Life To The Next Level
Small but mighty FTW.
These past few years have been full of ups and downs, and the stress of it all has impacted many Canadians. But even with the (often scary) changes happening around the world every day, there’s still a lot of good stuff in life to help you through it all.
The world's full of beautiful things, and companies like Van Houtte® — purveyor of one of life's greatest pleasures: coffee — want to help you realize that. Narcity Canada polled its readers to find out the little things that help them stay positive during the hard times.
Before you dig into the top seven answers below, why not curl up with a cozy cup of coffee to enjoy as you read along?
Your Morning Brew
Yup, this was one of the most popular answers in Narcity's survey. For anyone who likes it hot, you know the feeling of that first sip hitting you right in the soul, warming you from the inside out. If you're more of an iced coffee lover, try your hand at making your chilly bevy with vanilla hazelnut or dulce de leche flavors. Adding a little extra deliciousness to your routine is a surefire way to start the day off right.
Reading A Good Book
Sometimes, an escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life is much needed, and a captivating read could be just the thing to whisk you away from it all. Get some friends together and start a little book club, or visit your local library and ask for a recommendation based on your tastes. Don't forget a cozy drink to sip on during your literary journey.
Snuggling Up In Clean Sheets
After a long day, nothing feels better than climbing into a freshly made bed with crisp linens, so it's no surprise that this was a popular answer in Narcity's survey. End the night with the calming smell of dryer sheets, a warm cup of decaf, mountains of pillows and a good night's rest – what more could you ask for?
Spending Time With Pets
It’s no secret that fur babies are the ultimate mood booster. Scientific studies show that simply petting a dog can lower the stress hormone levels in your body.
If you don't have a pet of your own, fret not.
Chowing Down On Tasty Food
Anna Tukhfatullina Food Photographer/Stylist | Pexels
Food just does something for the soul.
Next time you have a hard day or feel like getting creative in the kitchen, crank up some tunes and try out a new recipe. If you'd rather let someone else do the cooking, order in from your favourite restaurant. Also remember to treat yourself to an indulgent coffee for dessert.
Watching The Sunset Or Sunrise
This is peak serenity: sitting outside, breathing in that fresh air and watching the sun paint the sky.
Whether you're an early bird or a night owl, take a few moments to yourself before you start getting ready for work or invite your bestie over to sit on the patio and raise a glass (or mug) to good times.
Refreshing Showers
This one needs little explanation: showers can help you wash the day off (literally and symbolically). Whether you're into a steamy scrub down or ice-cold rejuvenation, many benefits come with a mini-spa experience in the tub. Pro tip: try hanging some fresh eucalyptus bunches in your shower for elevated relaxation.
As an ode to life's small joys, there are contests that celebrate the stuff that really matters.
There are lots of lovely prizes that’ll lift your spirits, like a staycation bundle featuring goodies like a $1000 prepaid Visa, a catered coffee date bundle with friends or even a fresh start bundle where you'll receive a catered breakfast and flower deliveries.
Plus, you’ll be automatically entered into a draw for a bunch of instant-win prizes (like a Van Houtte® gift pack or a custom bobblehead holding its own little mug).
Even though it seems like the world won't ever get out of the thick of it all, it only takes a small moment of mindfulness to remind you of all the good that’s around you.
Remember to take some time to savour those little things that bring a smile to your face — it just makes life better.
To learn more about the #raiseyourmug campaign, check out Van Houtte®'s website or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.