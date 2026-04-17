New Skittles flavours just landed in Canada and here's what your fave says about you
Crunchy, gummy and even spicy SKITTLES® are now on the menu.
Canadians just got a whole new way to taste the rainbow.
SKITTLES®, the classic fruity candy that's been a snack staple for decades, is stretching out into new textures and flavours with the ultra-crunchy SKITTLES® POP'd and the new SKITTLES® Gummies.
You can snatch them up in the classic Original and Sour flavours, and the SKITTLES® Gummies will have a third option — Sweet Heat. Yeah, spicy!
Any self-respecting SKITTLES® devotee has their favourite flavour locked down, but the arrival of these new creations is throwing some exciting new contenders into the mix.
Forget zodiac signs, here's what your new favourite SKITTLES® candy says about you:
SKITTLES® POP'd Original
Skittles POP'd OriginalCourtesy of SKITTLES®
If SKITTLES® were popcorn, you'd get SKITTLES® POP'd — the freeze-fried candy that's crispy, fruity flavour all the way down.
If you're always scouting for the driest autumn leaf to shatter under your shoe, you'll be a fan of SKITTLES® POP'd Original. For you, texture is the spice of life. Watching a movie while bundled up in the softest blanket and snacking on the crunchiest candy is your perfect night in.
SKITTLES® POP'd Sour
Skittles POP'd SourCourtesy of SKITTLES®
If SKITTLES® POP'd Sour is your pick, you live your life straight-up and undiluted. The most likely to do a cold plunge, you open both doors at once when you walk into a building, drink your coffee in one gulp and have an impeccable playlist of pump-up jams.
SKITTLES® Sweet Heat Gummies
Skittles Sweet Heat GummiesCourtesy of SKITTLES®
These SKITTLES® Gummies are a sweet treat that also brings the heat. The fruit flavours are a little different too — with lemon, watermelon, strawberry, mango and raspberry in the bag.
If you're too busy bungee jumping to answer your phone, you're SKITTLES® Gummies Sweet Heat. You feel most alive pushing the limits, and a soft candy that delivers a fiery finish is just the thing to match your zest for life.
SKITTLES® Gummies Original
Skittles Gummies OriginalCourtesy of SKITTLES®
Giving you everything you love about SKITTLES® in gummy form, SKITTLES® Gummies Original features the classic strawberry, orange, grape, lemon, and green apple flavours.
The SKITTLES® Gummies Original fan loves a sophomore album. Loyal and supportive, you have your loved ones' backs, ready to cheer them on to their next achievement. It's a mistake to think you're mainstream when you're really ride-or-die.
SKITTLES® Sour Gummies
Skittles Sour Gummies Courtesy of SKITTLES®
Iconic flavours with a sour spin is a recipe for extra juiciness. The SKITTLES® Sour Gummies fan has their finger on the pulse of the next fun thing to do. From disc golf to midnight cosplay singalong movies, you love unexpected combinations and are always up for the next adventure.
You can find the new SKITTLES® Gummies and SKITTLES® POP'd varieties at retailers online and across Canada. The big question is: Which one are you trying first?