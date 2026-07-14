U.S. moves to slap more tariffs on fresh Canadian mushrooms

New U.S. tariffs target fresh Canadian mushrooms
New U.S. tariffs target fresh Canadian mushrooms
The U.S. Department of Commerce building is seen in Washington on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Writer

The U.S. is moving to slap more tariffs on fresh Canadian-grown mushrooms in response to a U.S. Department of Commerce probe that an industry representative said did not prove Canadian growers are selling unfairly.

A fact sheet provided by Mushrooms Canada said the U.S. department's preliminary anti-dumping duty determination, released Tuesday, proposes an 8.26 per cent tariff on most fresh Canadian mushrooms.

Three companies are being hit with individual tariff levels. Champ's Fresh Farms Inc. is facing a 8.71 duty, Highline Produce Limited is braced for a 11.80 tariff and Farmers' Fresh Mushrooms, Inc. is looking at a two per cent tariff.

Mushrooms Canada CEO Ryan Koeslag said the tariff rates show the idiosyncrasies of U.S. anti-dumping law, rather than the commercial realities of the North American mushroom market.

"U.S. anti-dumping law contains technical calculation rules that can produce a finding of 'dumping' even when business sense and market realities tell a different story," Koeslag said in a news release. "A straightforward comparison of true average U.S. prices to true average Canadian prices would show no dumping at all."

The U.S. hit Canada's mushroom sector with separate 2.84 per cent countervailing duties in May. That Department of Commerce investigation alleged Canadian mushroom producers received unfair government subsidies, something the industry denies.

Countervailing and anti-dumping duties are separate from U.S. President Donald Trump's massive tariff agenda. Trump has used different tools to hit countries around the world with tariffs and Canada is also being hammered by his sector-specific duties on things like steel, aluminum, automobiles and cabinetry.

The Commerce Department launched the anti-dumping investigation in January after receiving a complaint from the U.S.-based Fresh Mushrooms Fair Trade Coalition, which was pushing for tariffs of up to 44 per cent on Canadian imports.

Koeslag said the investigation shows that the "original dumping allegations were overstated."

The case is far from over and Koeslag said "Mushrooms Canada will continue to participate fully in the process and demonstrate that the allegations against our sector are unfounded."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2026.

By Kelly Geraldine Malone | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

U.S. slaps duties on fresh Canadian mushrooms over subsidy claims

U.S. targets Canadian fresh mushrooms with tariffs

More than 20 US states are suing the Trump administration over its latest round of tariffs

It comes a day after a judge ordered refunds for those who paid the previous round of tariffs.

BoC report shows counter-tariff price hike in 2025

BoC report estimates U.S. counter-tariffs pushed prices up about 6% last year

Softwood dispute hurts Americans too: B.C. premier

Resolving softwood dispute mutually beneficial for Canada, U.S., B.C. premier says

Canada's fall forecast says these parts of the country will be cooler than normal

Some places could get snow!

12 of the worst things I've bought at Dollarama (so you can learn from my mistakes)

Do what you will with my advice!

Canada Child Benefit payments in July are bigger and here's how much money you can get

This month's payment could be your only one for the entire benefit year.

This 20-minute ferry ride takes you to a magical island near Ontario that feels like Europe

It's like stepping into a storybook.

9 Maritime phrases that confused me so much as an Ontarian who moved there

It's "right" confusing.

This little Ontario town is a hidden gem with 6 stunning sandy beaches and warm waters

You'll want to stay late to catch a sunset!

This 14 km beach with powdery white sand is one of Ontario's best spots to swim in 2026

It's the longest freshwater beach in the world.

This Ontario destination has over 70 km of shoreline and hidden gem beaches with velvety sand

It's a beautiful spot for a warm-weather getaway.

TTC is hiring for jobs in Toronto that pay up to $79 an hour or $162,000 a year

Some positions offer a skilled trade premium!

Residents in parts of northern Ontario ordered out by growing forest fires

Northern Ontario fires prompt evacuation orders