BoC report shows counter-tariff price hike in 2025

BoC report estimates U.S. counter-tariffs pushed prices up about 6% last year
BoC report shows counter-tariff price hike in 2025
A sign advising that products from the U.S. affected by a tariff will be marked with a symbol at the shelf, with a QR code linking to a Government of Canada website, is seen in a grocery store in Ottawa, on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

Analysts at the Bank of Canada say prices on goods affected by Ottawa's counter-tariffs against the United States last year were roughly six per cent higher on average than non-tariffed goods.

The federal government imposed tariffs of 25 per cent on a variety of grocery items, clothing and other household staples coming from the United States for about six months starting in March 2025 as retaliation to U.S. President Donald Trump's initial tariff campaign.

Bank of Canada researchers compared the costs of more than 100,000 tariffed goods at seven retailers to a control group of products unaffected by duties and found nearly a quarter of Ottawa's counter-tariffs were passed on in prices paid by consumers by mid-June 2025.

The central bank's report published today also says that the bulk of those higher prices on tariffed goods fell back to normal three months after the federal government removed most of the counter-tariffs in September.

Researchers found products that were flagged to consumers as being subject to tariffs were also more likely to sport higher prices than tariffed goods that didn't advertise the impact of duties.

Bank of Canada analysts say the tariff banners helped skirt customer backlash and appeared to give retailers more room to pass on tariff costs to consumers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2026.

By Craig Lord | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

5 lessons I learned the hard way as an Ontarian who moved to small-town Prince Edward Island

Going from Toronto streets to P.E.I beaches is a BIG culture shock.

This Toronto park is over 20 times bigger than Central Park and it's a dreamy spot for a stroll

Lace up your shoes!

This turquoise Ontario beach with 'Mediterranean energy' was named among the best in the world

You can enjoy "turquoise shallows and sun-warmed limestone."

This little Ontario village with cobblestone streets and cozy shops is like a trip to Europe

It's a road trip from Toronto.

Ontario's 'most luxurious' white sand beach is a summer oasis just a road trip from Toronto

It's like a mini trip to the tropics.

9 unspoken Toronto truths that everyone who lives in the city just accepts

I don't make the rules, but who does?

This quaint town near Toronto with rolling hills and lilac-lined paths feels like a storybook

It's the cutest spot for a day trip.

The 'Grand Canyon of Canada' has towering waterfalls and 'spa-like' hot springs

Here's why you need to add it to your travel bucket list. ⛰️

This Ontario spot is one of the world's top 10 'lesser-known' destinations to visit in 2026

You can enjoy a summer escape without the crowds.

Canada's longest suspension footbridge is in Ontario and it takes you 600 ft across a canyon

It's reopening soon!