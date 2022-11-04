Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving Apologizes For Anti-Semitic Comments & Twitter Is Divided
The NBA suspended him.
Brooklyn Nets' player, Kyrie Irving, recently was suspended from playing for publicizing an anti-semitic film and then refusing to say he is not against the Jewish community during a media opportunity, according to a statement from the team.
After promoting the documentary, an interviewer asked him on November 3 if he had any anti-semitic beliefs.
"I told you guys how I felt. I respect all walks of life and embrace all walks of life. That's where I sit," he said.
Then, the interviewers asked him for a simple "yes or no".
"I cannot be anti-semitic if I know where I come from," he replied.
\u201cKyrie Irving is asked again if he has any anti-Semitic beliefs: \u201cI cannot be anti-Semitic if I know where I come from.\u201d\u201d— philip lewis (@philip lewis) 1667493268
After this interview with Irving, the Nets released their statement of his suspension.
"We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs," it read.
Irving then shared a photo on Instagram with an apology in the caption.
"To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize. I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary," he wrote.
The Nets statement read that he failed to clarify his stance on the matter. So, in his apology, he made a specific statement that read, "I want to clarify any confusion on where I stand."
The public has been divided on their thoughts, but many are siding with the athlete.
The hashtag "#IStandWithKyrie" has been trending, and many are publishing that he wasn't wrong.
"The message is clear, if you’re a black male keep your mouth shut. You are not allowed to have an opinion. Meanwhile, Joe Rogan still has a $100 million contract with Spotify after setting a world record for use of the n-word. Kyrie, The Jews, Semitic," one user wrote.
"This culture went from 'All Black Voices Should Be Heard' to 'except the ones that mentioned the Jews or read a book' REAL QUICK," wrote another.
Though, some people are divided on the matter.
"I will stand for The Jews and our millennia old pursuit of not being blamed for made up crap, scapegoated for all the worlds' wrongs, and lied about by ignorant people," a verified user responded.
Another account published that those who are siding with Irving are "no better than the Nazis" in the 1930s.
Irving nor the team has published an update since his apology.