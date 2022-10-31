James Charles Dressed As Lizzie McGuire & His Costume ‘Won’ Halloween (PHOTOS)
This is what dreams are made of 🎤
Celebrities, influencers, and makeup artists might see Halloween as the perfect excuse to dress up as their favorite characters. Whether it’s a Disney figure or a pop culture icon, this day is the ideal occasion to show your creativity, and this is exactly what beauty blogger James Charles did.
Using the lyrics of a popular 2003 Disney movie song for his caption, Charles posted a picture on Instagram of him dressed as Isabella and Lizzie from The Lizzie McGuire Movie as a way to celebrate Halloween.
This film marked the finale of Disney Channel’s series under the same name, where Millennial celebrity Hilary Duff played the main role.
In the picture, The New Yorker can be seen wearing a purple outfit and a blonde wig to represent Lizzie McGuire while wearing a green set and a brunette wig to portray Isabella Parigi.
The post symbolizes the moment where Isabella, also played by Hilary Duff in the movie, introduces Lizzie to a crowd before singing "What Dreams Are Made Of."
Before hitting the 24-hour mark after being posted, the photo already had over half a million likes and comments stating that Charles "won" this year’s Halloween.
"omg this is the best costume I’ve seen," shared celebrity makeup artist Alexis Oakley in Charles’s post.
"Hey now, hey noooow!😍😍😍😍," another Instagram user commented as if singing the iconic "What Dreams Are Made Of" lyrics.
Actress Hilary Duff Instagram story about James Charles's Lizzie McGuire costume. James Charles sharing Hilary Duff's Instagram story.@hilaryduff | Instagram, @jamescharles | Instagram
The post was also shared by Hilary Duff herself, who used her Instagram stories to show Charles’s work some Halloween love.
The makeup artist noticed the actress's reaction and also took to his IG stories to share his excitement with his followers after Duff's post.