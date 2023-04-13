Nickelodeon Star Drake Bell Is Missing & Florida Police Say He's 'Endangered'
Daytona Beach police published it on Facebook today.
Nickelodeon star Drake Bell was missing in Florida, and the Daytona Beach Police Department were looking for him. They published a Facebook post around 9:40 a.m. on April 13 alerting the public. Police updated the post at 1:26 p.m. that was he is safe and in contact with law enforcement.*
Authorities were saying that Bell, whose full name is Jared Drake Bell, is considered "endangered," and his last known location was potentially in the area of Mainland High School, near the intersection of West International Speedway and South Clyde Morris boulevards, on April 12 just before 9 p.m.
Police say he would have been driving in a gray 2022 BMW.
Due to the high-profile nature of the case, police confirmed in the comments that it is in fact a real PSA:
"For those asking, this is a legitimate post from the Daytona Beach Police Department. If you have any information, please contact Detective Jayson Wallace."
The Drake & Josh actor and musician has had a few run-ins with the cops in recent years. He served one day in jail for a 2015 DUI conviction.
He also pleaded guilty to attempted child endangerment in 2021, after he was caught sending inappropriate messages to a minor who attended one of his concerts in 2017. He received two years' probation and 200 hours of community service, according to the Washington Post.
Bell's last Instagram post was a video on Instagram of his son back in March, and more recently, he shared a link to a podcast he was featured on to Twitter on April 3.
Police are urging anyone with information on Bell's whereabouts to contact Detective Jayson Wallace at 386-671-5207 or wallacejayson@dbpd.us.
*This article has been updated.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.