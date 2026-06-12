Conservation officers in B.C. remove metal stove pipe stuck on bear's head

Officers remove metal pipe stuck on bear's head
Officers remove metal pipe stuck on bear's head
A black bear yawns at its enclosure at the Dachigam National Park on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mukhtar Khan
Writer

A young bear in British Columbia's Okanagan had to endure several days with a stove pipe stuck over its head before conservation officers were able to remove it.

The Conservation Officer Service of B.C. says residents in the area near Oliver first reported the problem about two weeks ago, saying they spotted a bear with what appears to be a long metal pipe protruding several feet off its snout. 

The service says officers made several attempts to tranquilize the wily bear until they were successful on Saturday. 

Sgt. James Zucchelli with the service based in nearby Penticton says the bear did not suffer any injuries, and was tagged and released outside Oliver once the pipe was removed.

Zucchelli says while the animal was mobile enough to evade officers several times and climb up trees, they wanted to remove the pipe as quickly as possible because it was stopping the bear from feeding.

He adds that residents need to try to reduce attractants on their properties that could draw bears in order to avoid conflict that could harm both sides.

"This is a great news story because we were able to remove this pipe from this bear's head and take it off to the wilds because it didn't have a conflict history," Zucchelli says.

"That is not always the case when people are calling the Conservation Officer Service."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Rogers vs. Bell vs. Telus: The best Canadian cell phone provider was revealed

Are you on the right phone plan? 📱

I'm a Toronto local and this is my ultimate list of the 11 best brunch spots in the city

If I know one thing, it's brunch 🍳

Canada's one-time grocery payment went out recently but you might not have received money

Did you check your mailbox? 👀

This beautiful lakeside town 1 hour from Toronto is one of Canada's best spots to live

It has scenic beaches and harbour views.

This tiny BC town surrounded by powdery sand was named among Canada's best spots to live

One look at these beaches will have you packing your bags.🧳

The best (and worst) things about moving to a small town in Ontario from Toronto

There's pros and cons wherever you are.

11 of the cheapest countries Canadians can visit in 2026 with a daily budget as low as $22

Plus, they all carry a low to moderate Government of Canada travel advisory. ✈️

I compared bagels from Costco, Walmart, and No Frills — one was a major letdown

The winner? Shocking! 🥯

13 products at Walmart that are actually cheaper than Dollarama

Some price differences are close to $2 per 100 grams.