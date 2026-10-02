Lower Mainland resident allegedly kidnapped, taken to Kelowna, B.C.
Police in Kelowna, B.C., are investigating after the victim of an alleged kidnapping escaped and asked for help.
Kelowna RCMP say their serious crime team has taken over the case since police were initially contacted Monday by a person reporting "suspicious circumstances."
Police say they responded to a home and found the person who said they were kidnapped in the Lower Mainland and taken to Kelowna against their will.
The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say it's believed the victim was not involved in criminal activity but was taken in an effort to "exert pressure on an associate."
Investigators then searched another home in the same area on Tuesday, where one man was detained before being released pending further investigation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2026.
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