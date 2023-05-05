This Charming Small Town In Florida Is The Perfect Day Trip & It's A Foodie's Playground
They have the most adorable marketplace. 🍔🍹
There's a charming city just outside of Orlando, Florida that is home to hole-in-the-wall restaurants with incredible food and cocktail displays. Mount Dora should be next on your summer bucket list, as it is the perfect day trip to spend time with your friends in the Sunshine State for a unique adventure.
This lesser-known city has a small-town southern vibe with antique stores and adorable boutiques to shop for clothes, plants, and even tea. However, visitors love to stroll around and try the eclectic cuisines the marketplace has to offer.
From arepas to sushi tacos and build-your-own french fry bowls, the cozy village is a foodie's playground.
The historic downtown even has a cute café that looks like it belongs on the set of an enchanting rom-com film, as well as fun bars to grab an adult beverage. There's an open-container law in the area that allows you to get mimosas at the walk-up window...and you can get them to go!
The marketplace is home to an aesthetically pleasing lounge called HandleBar that will amaze you with its craft cocktails.
One of their boozy delights comes in a coconut cup served in the mouth of a ceramic hippo. Garnished with fruit and two bamboo straws, you bet these menu items are Instagram-worthy!
Aside from the mouthwatering establishments around the city, Mount Dora has a breathtaking lake that's a hidden gem location for a journey along the canal.
You can navigate your way through the mossy trees and explore a route at sea. Tons of locals venture out on pontoon boats, where people can relax in the great outdoors.
If you want to stay on land, vacationers like to visit the lighthouse by the body of water that's popularly photographed as a landmark of the city.
The sunset is also a magical sight to see as the gorgeous orange rays reflect along the turquoise blues making Mount Dora the perfect day trip from sun up to sun down for you and your friends.
