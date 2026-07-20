Babcock's in-service contract for Victoria subs extended 6 years

Ottawa extends Babcock's sub servicing contract
Ottawa extends Babcock's sub servicing contract
File photo -- HMCS Windsor seen in the harbour in Halifax on Friday, June 25, 2021. The Victoria-class submarine is one of four in the fleet based on the Atlantic and Pacific coasts.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Writer

The federal government has awarded Babcock Canada a six-year extension on its servicing contract for the Royal Canadian Navy's Victoria-class submarines.

The contract is valued at $1.1 billion and includes options to extend the in-service support through the fleet's end of life, as the navy transitions to new submarines.

Canada's fleet of four Victoria submarines is expected to be retired in the mid-2030s.

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced earlier this month Canada's preferred bidder for its next fleet of subs will be a German-Norwegian partnership.

Carney says German shipbuilder TKMS could supply Canada with as many as four of its 212CD submarines by 2034.

One of Canada's Victoria submarines, the HMCS Corner Book, is meantime currently out at sea, taking part in the Rim of the Pacific international naval exercise with allies off the coast of Hawaii.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2026.

By Canadian Press Staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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