Ottawa offers provinces $2 billion to help train more skilled trades workers

Ottawa offers provinces skilled trades cash
Ottawa offers provinces skilled trades cash
Minister of Jobs and Families Patty Hajdu responds to a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, June 5, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Writer

The federal government says it will spend $2 billion to recruit and train up to 100,000 more Red Seal trade workers through bilateral deals it plans to strike with the provinces and territories.

Jobs and Families Minister Patty Hajdu announced the additional funding for the existing Team Canada Strong program in Halifax today. 

The government says the funding will help provinces and territories expand training capacity and reduce systemic barriers that slow certification. 

Ottawa will soon start negotiations and hopes to have agreements in place with the provinces and territories this fiscal year.

The money is in addition to the $6 billion Ottawa announced for the Team Canada Strong program in its spring economic update. 

The government said at the time that the country would need 1.4 million more trade workers by 2033 to keep up with retirements and economic growth. 

“By collaborating with provinces and territories to remove barriers to skilled trades, we are equipping workers with the tools needed to succeed,” Hajdu said in a statement. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2026. 

By Devin Stevens | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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