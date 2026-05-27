Ottawa to amend encryption, metadata elements of contentious lawful access bill
The federal government will amend its controversial lawful access bill to address concern around provisions involving encryption and metadata, Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree said Wednesday.
"The encryption issue is one we will clarify because this bill was never meant to breach encryption," Anandasangaree said.
He said the government's understanding of the language in the bill on systemic vulnerabilities is that breaching encryption would not be allowed.
"So we will clarify it in the bill and we look forward to working with the opposition on appropriate language that we can live with," Anandasangaree said.
He said the government also will provide a clear definition of metadata in the legislation and ensure its requirements are in line with similar legislation in the U.S.
"We would ensure that the metadata piece is in line with our U.S. counterpart's language in their bill that essentially speaks to lawful access," Anandasangaree said.
He added the government will also address concerns about compensation for electronic service providers.
"We will look at a range of … amendments that will come forward and we will be reasonable in how we assess it," Anandasangaree said.
"What we are looking for is to get this bill passed through the House as soon as possible. Law enforcement does require this as a baseline."
The government has maintained the bill will ensure law enforcement agencies have the legal tools to prevent, investigate and respond to modern crime and protect Canadians in a Charter-compliant manner.
But the bill has run into fierce opposition from civil liberties groups and law professors who say it would open the door to serious privacy infringements. It also has drawn opposition from members of the U.S. Congress.
Big tech companies Apple and Meta have said the legislation threatens to compromise their encryption services, while encrypted messaging service Signal and virtual private network service NordVPN have warned they could pull out of Canada if the bill requires them to compromise privacy.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2026.
By Anja Karadeglija | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.