The Remembrance Day Ceremony In Ottawa Was Delayed Because Of A 'Suspicious Package'

Justin Trudeau and the governor general attended the ceremony.

Benoit Rochon | Wikimedia

The national Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa that Justin Trudeau and the governor general attended earlier in the day was delayed because of a security threat.

A spokesperson for the RCMP told Narcity that a suspicious package was reported in the area of the National War Memorial in Ottawa where the Remembrance Day ceremony was being held.

Police were alerted about the suspicious package just a few minutes before the ceremony was supposed to start at around 10:45 a.m. on November 11.

"As a precautionary measure, our officers investigated it and the package was cleared a few minutes after," the RCMP spokesperson said.

According to CTV News, this delayed the arrival of Justin Trudeau and Governor General Mary May Simon by 10 minutes and also pushed back the start of the ceremony.

