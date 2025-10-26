Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

This Ontario town with stunning fall views is one of North America's 10 'most peaceful' spots

It's full of sparkling lakes and beautiful views.

A person standing on a rock overlooking fall colours. Right: A harbour village.

A provincial park in Ontario. Right: A village in Ontario.

@chris_godin_photography | Instagram, Tjrun262 | Dreamstime
Lead Writer, Travel

Craving some peace and quiet? A trip to this tranquil Ontario spot might be just what you need. Nestled among turquoise waters and pink granite cliffs, the harbour village offers a charming escape from the everyday hustle and bustle.

Online sports betting site Betway recently revealed the 10 "most peaceful places in North America,— showcasing serene and quiet destinations from coast to coast.

They ranked the destinations based on factors such as how crowded they are, how often people search for spas, and local air quality, giving each spot a score out of 100.

A total of five Canadian spots made the list, including this beautiful Ontario destination with shimmering lakes and mountains.

The destination

Killarney is a dreamy gem nestled along the northern shore of Georgian Bay. It's known for its rugged natural beauty and outdoor experiences, making it a great spot to get out and enjoy the province's stunning scenery.

The destination ranked fourth on Betway's list, with a total score of 69.57.

According to the Municipality of Killarney, the original Village of Killarney is the oldest community on the north shore, and is "situated at the entrance to the North Channel amidst sparkling white quartzite peaks and pink granite rock."

Once a fur trading post, the little village has a year-round population of less than 500, so it's no surprise that you can find peace and quiet here.

Things to do

One of the best things to do while visiting the area is to explore Killarney Provincial Park. Renowned for its scenic lookouts, rugged trails and shimmering blue lakes, the park is a picturesque wonderland and a nature enthusiast's dream come true.

During the summer months, you can take a dip in some of the sparkling swimming holes, paddle your way along the glimmering waterways, and camp beneath the stars.

Fall is a magical time to visit the park. The forests transform with vibrant red and orange hues, and the air turns crisp and misty. One of the best spots to take in the views is along The Crack trail, a difficult but rewarding hike that leads to panoramic views of crimson-tinted forests and the gleaming La Cloche Mountains.

Canoeing across George Lake is especially magical in fall, when the mirror-still water reflects the vivid colours of the surrounding wilderness.

You'll also want to spend some time in Killarney Village, a charming harbour community where you can grab a warm meal and enjoy the serenity.

For an extra peaceful experience, head to the French River Delta or Key River, where you can paddle through tranquil channels framed by colourful shoreline trees. Fall also brings crisp nights ideal for stargazing, as the clear northern skies offer glowing views of the galaxy beyond.

Topping Betway's list was Baie-Saint-Paul, Quebec, with Jasper, Alberta, and Tofino, British Columbia, following close behind — proving that Canada knows a thing or two about peaceful getaways.

Municipality of Killarney website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.


