Cold Lake First Nations seeks judicial review of pipeline designation

Pipeline designation taken to court
Pipeline designation taken to court
Chief Kelsey Jacko of Cold Lake First Nations speaks during the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) 2026 Annual General Assembly in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 14, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

Cold Lake First Nations filed an application today for judicial review in Federal Court, challenging Ottawa's decision to designate the Pacific Link pipeline as a project in the national interest.

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced last week the pipeline from Alberta to British Columbia would be fast-tracked under the Building Canada Act.

The goal is to complete the required reviews and consultations over the next year so construction can begin next September.

Cold Lake First Nations Chief Kelsey Jacko previously told The Canadian Press his community was left out of consultations for the pipeline designation, despite his community being situated in the oilsands region.

The Assembly of First Nations has also identified “many red flags” in the pipeline’s national interest designation and says the federal government appears to be predetermining outcomes and approving projects in advance of meaningful consultations.

Prime Minister Mark Carney promised his major projects agenda would not interfere with Canada’s obligations under the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

More coming.

By Alessia Passafiume | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, October 6 are out and there's a $75 million jackpot

Maxmillions and MaxPlus prizes have been won across the country!

Costco has Kirkland Signature Halloween candy that's cheaper than name-brand items

Reese's, Snickers, Twix, Rockets and more!

Old Age Security payments are increasing for the rest of 2026 and here's how much you can get

This boost reflects cost-of-living increases.

Michigan Republican candidate breaks with Trump over tariffs on Canada

Republican breaks with Trump over Canada tariffs

The northern lights are forecast almost everywhere in Canada tonight

Most provinces could get a "more intense" aurora in the night sky!

Canadian buoy drifts across Atlantic, washes up on shore of Irish island

Canadian buoy washes up on shore of Irish island

7 things about Ottawa life that I didn't know were weird until I moved away

Ottawa, you have some explaining to do 😅

Alberta, Saskatchewan premiers shut down tech titan Elon Musk's call for separation

Prairie premiers say no to Elon Musk on separation

Air Canada is hiring flight attendants and you get travel perks even though you travel for work

No degree or experience is required.