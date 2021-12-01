Trending Tags

Pop-Tarts Houses Are Replacing Gingerbread This Year & Here’s How You Make Them

Bye-bye gingerbread house, hello Pop-Tarts toaster pastry mansion.

Courtesy of Kellogg's, @broganvanessa | Instagram

The holiday season has officially arrived — it's time to turn on the festive music, decorate your tree and build a gingerbread house. But things get hectic this time of year, and who has the time to bake gingerbread?

Skip the baking and focus on the fun part — building and decorating — by using Pop-Tarts* toaster pastries to put your own twist on this holiday tradition.

They're already decked out (thanks to the frosting and sprinkles) and would make a dream home for any confectionary person.

Start by covering a baking sheet or cutting board in tin foil, like you would with a regular gingerbread house. Then, stick your Pop-Tarts together with icing to make the walls, with two more on an angle for the roof.

There are seven flavours of Pop-Tarts to choose from, so you can mix and match for a colourful holiday-themed abode. Grab some Raspberry Flavour ones for the roof (the white icing looks like snow) and S'mores or Chocolate Fudge for the walls.

Once you've got your house built, go ham on the decor. If you're the creative type, try breaking a Pop-Tart up into rectangles (or use Pop-Tarts Thins) and use the icing as glue to make a chimney.

Courtesy of Kellogg's

You can even turn Pop-Tarts Bites mini pastries into a charming cobblestone path, or mix things up with cereal and candy cane pieces to create a gravel trail.

Go all out with the decor by using coconut as freshly fallen snow and as much colourful candy as your heart desires. For extra credit, make Santa Claus and snowmen using marshmallows, pretzels and chocolate.

Courtesy of Elodie Lima

Once you're done, show off your Pop-Tarts house to everyone you know. Once you've shown it off, dig in and enjoy snacking away on your delicious dwelling!

If you had fun making this house, extend it into a winter wonderland by creating a Pop-Tarts cabin, mansion or castle — the possibilities are endless.

To learn more about Pop-Tarts* toaster pastries, check out their website.

* © 2021, Trademark of Kellogg Company used under licence by Kellogg Canada Inc.

