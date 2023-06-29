Sponsored Content

Blizz Festival Is Bringing Back The Magic Of Winter To The Heat Of This Summer In Quebec

The perfect activity to refresh yourself this summer!

Courtesy of MATIÈRS

Are you ready for a summer surprise? The heat of the season is about to get a frosty twist with the Blizz Festival in Quebec City. Imagine a winter wonderland right in the middle of July – it’s the ultimate summer paradox!

Get ready to plunge down a 150-foot ice slide, chillax under a gigantic winter dome, and immerse yourself in Quebec’s winter within experiential carnival containers. And don’t forget to snap some snowy selfies in the Blizzard Box - because who wouldn’t want winter-themed photos amidst the summer heat?

This icy extravaganza is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting July 15 to September 3, at the scenic Parc de la Chute-Montmorency. The best part? It’s totally free! No tickets, just tons of frosty fun.

Blizz Festival

Price: Free

When: July 15 to September 3, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Address: 2490 Royale Ave, Quebec, QC

Why You Need To Go: Experience the magical spirit of Quebec’s Carnaval in the summertime, complete with Bonhomme’s allegorical float. It’s all the joys of winter, without the need for a parka. So, swap your summer shorts for a toboggan, gather your friends, and make a beeline for Blizz. Let’s shake up the summer, Quebec-style!

