Blizz Festival Is Bringing Back The Magic Of Winter To The Heat Of This Summer In Quebec
The perfect activity to refresh yourself this summer!
Are you ready for a summer surprise? The heat of the season is about to get a frosty twist with the Blizz Festival in Quebec City. Imagine a winter wonderland right in the middle of July – it’s the ultimate summer paradox!
Get ready to plunge down a 150-foot ice slide, chillax under a gigantic winter dome, and immerse yourself in Quebec’s winter within experiential carnival containers. And don’t forget to snap some snowy selfies in the Blizzard Box - because who wouldn’t want winter-themed photos amidst the summer heat?
This icy extravaganza is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting July 15 to September 3, at the scenic Parc de la Chute-Montmorency. The best part? It’s totally free! No tickets, just tons of frosty fun.
Blizz Festival
Price: Free
When: July 15 to September 3, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Address: 2490 Royale Ave, Quebec, QC
Why You Need To Go: Experience the magical spirit of Quebec’s Carnaval in the summertime, complete with Bonhomme’s allegorical float. It’s all the joys of winter, without the need for a parka. So, swap your summer shorts for a toboggan, gather your friends, and make a beeline for Blizz. Let’s shake up the summer, Quebec-style!