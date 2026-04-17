Quebec's new premier to meet with Carney today

New Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette to meet Prime Minister Carney today in Ottawa
Quebec's new premier to meet with Carney today
Quebec Premier Christine Frechette puts her hand to her heart after she was sworn in at the legislature in Quebec City on Wednesday, April 15, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Writer

Quebec's new premier is set to meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney this morning in Ottawa, less than 48 hours after she was sworn into office.

Christine Fréchette's office told The Canadian Press the premier is pleased Carney agreed to meet her on such short notice.

The two are to discuss issues related to economic development, immigration, infrastructure, housing and the cost of living.

With less than six months ahead of the provincial election, Fréchette is looking to demonstrate her brand of nationalism can secure gains from Ottawa.

Among Quebec's demands from the federal government is a more equitable distribution of asylum seekers across the country.

The province also wants the Carney government to intervene and help ensure a massive hydroelectric deal is finalized with Newfoundland and Labrador.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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