Man, 72, dies outside police detachment in Manitoba after being assaulted: RCMP

RCMP probe suspicious death in northern Manitoba
RCMP probe suspicious death in northern Manitoba
Manitoba RCMP Headquarters in Winnipeg, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Writer

Police in northern Manitoba are investigating the death of a man found in front an RCMP detachment. 

The 72-year-old was discovered on the ground outside the detachment on Saturday morning by a cell guard in the town of Lynn Lake, 675 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.  

Police provided first aid, but the man was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators believe he left his home and headed for the police detachment after being assaulted. 

They say he died shortly after arriving. 

Police are asking residents with any information to call Lynn Lake RCMP. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2026. 

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

I spent $15 at 3 of Canada's big fast food chains — One was CLEARLY the best value for money

Get ready to be shocked!

This tiny Ontario village has 2 majestic waterfalls and quaint little streets with fall charm

It's a beautiful spot to spend an autumn day.

10 magical small towns and villages in Ontario that are even more beautiful in the fall

You'll want to add these spots to your autumn plans. 🍂

Trump's planned potash deal with Belarus to thwart Canada not so easy: analysts

Trump says U.S. aiming for Belarus potash deal

I ranked Canada's biggest cities from least to most overrated — This will burst some bubbles

Sorry, but the truth hurts. ✋

This Ontario fall village tucked amid rolling hills is dotted with cute cafes and bakeries

It's like a little autumn Hallmark town. 🍁

Poilievre says Canada will never be the '28th state' of the European Union

Poilievre says Canada won't be EU's '28th state'

Up to 30 shots fired near Belleville, Ont., synagogue as police faced gunman: SIU

Dozens of shots fired near Belleville synagogue

This $8 train ride from Toronto takes you to a mini Stars Hollow village with fall magic

You can unleash your inner Gilmore girl.