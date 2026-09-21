Man, 72, dies outside police detachment in Manitoba after being assaulted: RCMP
RCMP probe suspicious death in northern Manitoba
THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Writer
Sep 21, 2026, 2:38 PM
Sep 21, 2026, 5:17 PM
Police in northern Manitoba are investigating the death of a man found in front an RCMP detachment.
The 72-year-old was discovered on the ground outside the detachment on Saturday morning by a cell guard in the town of Lynn Lake, 675 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.
Police provided first aid, but the man was declared dead at the scene.
Investigators believe he left his home and headed for the police detachment after being assaulted.
They say he died shortly after arriving.
Police are asking residents with any information to call Lynn Lake RCMP.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2026.
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