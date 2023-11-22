Shopper Drug Mart's Early Black Friday Sale Is Here
You get points every time, so save even more!
'Tis the season for unbeatable savings! As the anticipation for Black Friday builds, major retail giants are unveiling extraordinary deals, and Shoppers Drug Mart is no exception. Dive into a shopping extravaganza with incredible markdowns lasting until November 27, offering substantial savings on your coveted wish list items.
Shoppers Drug Mart takes center stage by slashing prices, making it your go-to destination for completing your holiday shopping. The real action starts at 2 p.m. online when the Bonus Redemption Event (BBRE) offer takes the spotlight, ensuring your points are redeemed for the highest value and go further. If online shopping isn't your jam, you'll be able to access this special offer in store starting November 24. Your points will stretch even further during this period, making it the ideal time to indulge in your favourite products.
Shoppers Drug Mart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday
Promo: Biggest Bonus Redemption
- Thursday to Sunday: Get 40K points on a $125 purchase, starting 2 p.m.
- Friday to Sunday: Get 40K points on a $125 purchase
- Monday: Get 45K points on a $125 online purchase
When: November 23 at 2 p.m. to November 27
Address: Online
Why You Need To Go: Shop smart and enjoy the ease of online shopping, complete with free shipping on orders $50 and above. This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, unwrap a treasure trove of deals, from discounted electronics like headphones and tablets to enchanting beauty gift sets with perfumes and sumptuous skin lotions. Start this holiday season extraordinary with the perfect blend of convenience and indulgence.