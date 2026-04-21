Slain Mountie's family decries 'systemic failure' after suspect ruled unfit for trial

RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang's parents and other loved ones watch as her casket is carried to a hearse after her regimental funeral, in Richmond, B.C., on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. The 31-year-old officer was stabbed to death two weeks ago while she helped a City of Burnaby employee issue an eviction notice to a man living in a tent at a local park.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck