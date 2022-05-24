Summer Drink Days Are Back At McDonald's Canada This Year & Here's How You Can Order For $1 Or $2
Put that loose change to use.
Summer is just about here, so grab your favourite shorts and get ready to soak up some rays.
Things can get real hot, real quick, whether you're heading to the beach, exploring your city or setting up a cute picnic. One thing that can help you beat the heat is an ice-cold refreshment.
Just like the sunshine's making its comeback this time of year, so are McDonald's famous Summer Drink Days.
So, start digging around for those loonies and toonies. You can get your favourite small Fountain Drink or McCafé Iced Coffee for $1 (plus tax) starting May 24. You can also get a small or medium Coffee Frappé, Vanilla Chai Frappé or Real-Fruit Smoothie for $2 (plus tax).
It's the perfect time to try out their new Peach Passionfruit Smoothie — made with real fruit purée with a fresh sweet peach, passion fruit flavour and yogurt blended with ice.
Pro tip: when you order using the McDonald's app, you can enjoy any size Fountain Drink or Iced Coffee for just $1 plus tax. Make sure to check out the "Rewards & Offers" section of the app.
You'll also have access to other exclusive deals and coupons on the app and can rack up points with each order. For every $1 you spend, you'll get 100 points that you can redeem on some of your McDonald's favourites!
While you're at it, you might as well pair your beverage with a sweet treat like a Strawberry Glazed L'iL Donut or a savoury snack like a Junior Chicken off the McPicks menu for a satisfying and affordable way to hit the spot.
Summer Drink Days will run from May 24 to September 1, so you can stay refreshed all summer long. All the ice-cold Coca-Colas and delicious iced coffees await.
McDonald's Summer Drink Days
When: May 24 to September 1, 2022
Where: At participating McDonald's restaurants across Canada
Price: $1 plus tax small Fountain Drinks or Iced Coffee, and $2 plus tax medium Frappés or Smoothies. Use the McDonald’s app to enjoy the $1 Any Size Fountain Drink or Iced Coffee offer.
Details: McDonald's Summer Drink Days are coming back, and you can cool off with some refreshing beverages for just a couple of bucks.
For more information about the latest McDonald's Canada offers and how to redeem points for free menu items, download the McDonald's app today.
