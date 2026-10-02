Human remains inside submerged vehicle linked to B.C. man missing since 2004: RCMP

Sunken vehicle linked to man missing since 2004
Sunken vehicle linked to man missing since 2004
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on March 16, 2023.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Writer

Mounties in southeastern British Columbia say a volunteer search recovery team has found a sunken vehicle with human remains inside believed to be linked to a man who went missing in 2004. 

Creston RCMP say the vehicle was found in the Kootenay River last week near an area known as "the old ferry landing."

The team had been searching for George Davis who disappeared from the Creston area in July 2004. 

An RCMP underwater team helped with the recovery of the vehicle on Monday. 

Police say the vehicle's description and licence plate match records associated with Davis, and while his identity has not been formally confirmed, they believe the remains discovered are his. 

Mounties say they don't believe the death is suspicious, but an investigation is ongoing pending forensic testing and confirmation of the remains through the BC Coroners service. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2026. 

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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