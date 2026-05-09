'Team Nigel' rallies behind East Vancouver cat after complaint about feline folk hero

'Team Nigel' rallies behind beloved Vancouver cat
As he flops down on an East Vancouver pavement for cuddles and back scratches, Nigel is hardly the picture of a cat with a guilty conscience.
But he stands accused of crimes against the neighbourhood — and the ensuing drama has resulted in a movement that's made the already beloved Nigel a local celebrity.
Near the corner of Pender Street and Woodland Drive, a growing shrine on a utility pole is peppered with depictions of the feline folk hero.
Signs and artwork show Nigel and his piercing yellow eyes; many carry the slogan Team Nigel.
A shrine dedicated to Nigel the cat is pictured in Vancouver, on Friday, May 8, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
The movement began roughly three weeks ago, after Nigel's owners put up signs in the area responding to a neighbour who had been leaving them displeased notes about their cat.
The signs suggested the neighbour was upset with Nigel's behaviour and had been leaving increasingly "angry" notes related to Nigel's alleged gluttony.
"Our sense is that you are allowing him into your home and feeding him, which is encouraging him to return to your home and beg for food," his owners responded.
"We understand that he can be persistent, but assure you that he has a warm home and plentiful food to come to," the signs read.
Nigel the cat is pictured lounging in a neighbourhood front yard on Frances Street in Vancouver, on Friday, May 8, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
The first Nigel fan's artwork appeared on the pole shortly after, and from there his legend grew.
Nigel now has his own Instagram account; in a message, the page's creator said they are Nigel's "number 1 fan" and created the account to uplift the community.
"Nigel is known to many as a sweet street cat who enjoys pets and warm car hoods on cold nights. He can outrun raccoons, is noted on Google Maps, and is a real standup guy. While we are unsure of the origins of the feud, we are wholeheartedly #teamnigel," one of the page's posts says.
The "Shrine of Nigel" is listed as a tourist attraction on Google Maps, and its five-star rating contains rave reviews from those who have interacted with the cat.
Signs on the shrine were removed about a week ago. But they were quickly replenished.
BC Hydro said posting signs on utility poles is prohibited because they pose a safety risk for power line workers, since staples and fasteners can damage equipment. But it said it had no record of the signs being removed by staff.
Nigel the cat is pictured lounging in a neighbourhood front yard on Frances Street in Vancouver, on Friday, May 8, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
One of the older signs contained details of Nigel's rumoured crimes: "Grand theft tuna. Suspicion of snacklifting. Known association with the East Van meowfia."
But Nigel's neighbours say the cat is innocent of all charges.
"I'm Team Nigel. They're unfounded, baseless claims," neighbour Marcin Owczarzak said, adding that while the cat seems well fed, he is not a "glutton."
Owczarzak said Nigel is well known in the community, and while he's occasionally had to chase the territorial feline away from his own cats, Nigel is usually "super friendly."
"He's basically like the neighbourhood superhero," neighbour Christopher Dutchak said, adding that while some might take issue with the idea of a free-roaming cat, most of the community is still Team Nigel.
Another neighbour, Beatriz Fantini, said Nigel is a "sweet" and friendly cat who likes to greet others by brushing up against their legs.
She had already heard of Nigel before his recent bout with fame, saying one of the things that drew her to the neighbourhood was Nigel's status as a tourist attraction.
Fantini said she's noticed others making a pilgrimage to the shrine and excitedly meeting their new hero, who seems to bask in the attention.
Nigel spent part of his Friday morning lounging on a bench in a neighbour's yard, before jumping down and rubbing up against a reporter's legs in a friendly greeting.
"It's just been cool to see the community rally together around him," Fantini said.
Nigel the cat is pictured lounging in a neighbourhood front yard on Frances Street in Vancouver, on Friday, May 8, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
She added that she hopes his owners feel supported by their community.
"I want them to know that we all love Nigel and we want him to just continue living his happy cat life."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2026.
By Marissa Birnie | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.