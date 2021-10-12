The Best Wines In BC Were Revealed & You Can Pick Up One Of The Bottles For Less Than $20
The best wine doesn't have to break the bank
The best wines in B.C. have officially been chosen and the one in second place is actually super affordable.
The BC Lieutenant Governor's Wine Awards celebrated B.C. wineries and awarded silver and gold medals, as well as platinum for the top 2% of medal winners.
According to Okanagan Wine Festivals, 90 B.C. wineries were recognized and The 2021 British Columbia Lieutenant Governor's Wine of the Year Award went to Tantalus Vineyards 2018 Old Vines Riesling.
Here are some of the top wines that received platinum medals that you can buy. If you love a good glass of vino, you have to try these local wines.
Arrowleaf Cellars – 2019 Riesling
Price: $18.10
Burrowing Owl Estate Winery – 2019 Syrah
Price: $35
Chain Reaction Winery – 2019 Tailwind Pinot Gris
Price: $23
ENRICO WINERY – 2020 Shining Armour Pinot Gris
Price: $22.75
Inniskillin Okanagan Estate Winery – 2018 Estate Riesling Icewine
Price: $52.19
You can see the full list of winners at the Okanagan Wine Festivals website.