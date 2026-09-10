The Latest on the escalating trade war between Canada and the United States
Canadian politicians are pushing back on U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders limiting Canadian businesses' access to procurement contracts and deploying a new set of tariffs.
The five new orders, which will take effect later this month, will completely bar imports of certain Canadian goods, including motorcycles, some dairy products and alcoholic beverages. They also remove some items from the tariff list completely, such as toilet paper and cement, while adding new products to be tariffed, including additional dairy products.
Here is the latest. All times eastern.
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12:40 p.m.
Patrick Brown, mayor of Brampton, Ont., says the city is going to increasingly prioritize Canadian- and Brampton-made content in its procurement policies.
It's part of a 10-point plan, Brown says, which will make the city less dependent on the United States and its economy, while strengthening Brampton's manufacturing capacity.
Brown says he thinks it's important to keep speaking with Americans because it can help break through the "chaos" of the current administration.
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12:15 p.m.
New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt has ordered the province’s public sector to stop buying American products when Canadian substitutes are available, saying the move is in response to the latest round of U.S. tariffs.
Her government will also ban the purchase of U.S. goods and services for contracts valued at more than $5 million starting Oct. 1.
Holt says her government is also looking to see if it has the authority to prevent Americans from obtaining fishing and hunting licences, as well as mining claims.
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9:30 a.m.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says businesses affected by a new round of American tariffs and bans set to take effect later this month will be eligible for the province's support programs.
In a speech to the Toronto Region Board of Trade, Ford says Ontario will expand eligibility for its tariff support programs to the affected industries so they can keep the lights on.
The Protect Ontario Financing Program offers businesses loans to help cover payroll, lease and utility payments, and the Ontario Together Trade Fund gives grants or loans to small- and medium-sized businesses to help reduce their reliance on American supply chains.
Ford says in his speech that Prime Minister Mark Carney was right to respond with dollar-for-dollar tariffs "to show President Trump that Canada will stand up for itself."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2026.
By The Canadian Press Staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.