Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
Sponsored Content
EN - Eat and Drink

These 7 Unique Dining Experiences Are The Ultimate Way To Eat Your Way Through Nova Scotia

The sea-bound province is calling your name.

These 7 Unique Dining Experiences Are The Ultimate Way To Eat Your Way Through Nova Scotia
Courtesy of Dining On The Ocean Floor, @nswinetours | Instagram

Boasting over 13,000 kilometres of coastline, Nova Scotia is quite literally surrounded by the sea. But Canada's east coast isn't only a sight to behold, it also has exceptional dining experiences to go along with it.

With the convenience and luxury of urban living in close proximity to the serenity of nature, Nova Scotia boasts some once-in-a-lifetime culinary experiences that make discovering the province a treat.

From a Heli-Picnic Island Escape to a maple-infused dinner, you can savour and sip your way through Nova Scotia. Each of these seven dining experiences delivers its own take on authentic Nova Scotian cuisine — there's something for everyone.

In fact, with these seven dining options, you might want to consider extending your stay. As you plan your trip to Nova Scotia, get ready to indulge your senses and taste the many delicacies that Canada's east coast has to offer.

Dining On The Ocean Floor

Price: $1,307 per couple

When: Book your dates online or by phone

Address: 611 Burntcoat Rd., Noel, NS

Why You Need To Try It: Tantalize your taste buds as you take in the sights along the coastline of the world's highest tides at Burntcoat Head Park on the Bay of Fundy. This spot is located by one of the seven natural wonders of North America, and you'll first learn about Nova Scotia's wild edibles before an afternoon seafood feast.

After the highest tides in the world drain out of the bay, you'll enjoy dinner on an ocean floor that was totally submerged only a couple of hours earlier. Watch the incoming tide as you eat and wind down with a cup of tea or coffee by fire on the tidal flats.

Website

Heli-Picnic Island Escape

Tourism Nova Scotia

Price: $500 per person

When: Call to book your dates

Address: 549 Barnes Dr., Enfield, NS

Why You Need To Try It: Ideal for those who enjoy a culinary experience with a side of adrenaline, the Heli-Picnic Island Escape is sure to be a thrill for the books.

First, you'll take a helicopter ride over Halifax and the Nova Scotia coastline before touching down at Sambro Island (home to the oldest functioning lighthouse in the Americas). Next, you'll sip on Nova Scotia bubbly before you settle in for a picnic in your own private corner on the island. If you're lucky, you might spot some local wildlife while you're there. Have your camera at the ready for any visiting seals and seabirds.

Website

Sea-To-Table Lobster Adventure

Tourism Nova Scotia

Price: $425 per person

When: September 15 and September 22, 2021

Address: 2017 Lower Prospect Rd., Lower Prospect, NS

Why You Need To Try It: You're likely familiar with farm-to-table dining, but in Nova Scotia, it's all about the sea-to-table experience. This unique culinary adventure includes a paddling tour via kayak through Nova Scotia's granite islands and hidden inlets.

You'll also get the chance to explore Lower Prospect, a small fishing village. While there, you'll meet local fishermen who'll show you how to set and haul lobsters. After a day on the water, you'll finish off with some delicious smoked oysters and a lobster dinner by sunset.

Website

Savour & Sail Bras d'Or Lake

Price: Up to $775 per person

When: October 3, 2021

Address: Baddeck, NS

Why You Need To Try It: If you're about that yacht life, Sailing CBI's got your back with this culinary getaway. A half-day adventure through Bras d'Or Lake (part of the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve), this Savour & Sail experience will have you cruising through the crystal blue waters aboard a luxurious catamaran with a personal chef.

Before you savour locally smoked salmon canapes, fresh seafood sushi rolls and Cape Breton crab cakes, you'll explore a secluded and hidden cove. You can even try your hand at sailing with guidance from the captain.

Website

Wine & Gourmet Lunch Escape

When: Sundays and Thursdays until October 31, 2021

Address: Annapolis Valley, NS

Why You Need To Try It: There's nothing quite like a day of wine tasting to whet your appetite. This all-inclusive tour will bring you through three wineries in the Annapolis Valley before taking you to a gourmet restaurant, Le Caveau, where you'll enjoy a two-course lunch.

This unique experience includes guided tours of the oldest farm winery in Atlantic Canada and Canada's most acclaimed sparkling wine house. Transportation departs from both Halifax and Wolfville, so you can be sure to find nearby accommodations.

Website

Canadian Maple Indulgence

Price: $200 per person

When: October 8 until October 15, 2021

Address: 221 Alex MacDonald Rd., Earltown, NS

Why You Need To Try It: Is there anything more Canadian than a maple-infused meal? With its own Nova Scotian twist, the Canadian Maple Indulgence dining experience includes a behind-the-scenes tour of Sugar Moon Farm. You'll hear stories of life on the farm and get to try an array of samples.

You'll also be served maple cocktails and north shore oysters. Once you're done, get cozy by the fire in the farm's log restaurant, where you'll be treated to a multi-course, farm-to-table dinner infused with — you guessed it — maple. Take a recipe and maple syrup sample with you to make everyone at home jealous.

Website

Starlight Culinary Escape

Tourism Nova Scotia

Price: $1,059 per couple

When: Book your dates online

Address: 189 Trout Point Rd., Kemptville, NS

Why You Need To Try It: Get ready to lose yourself in the Nova Scotian wilderness with the Starlight Culinary Escape. This overnight getaway includes a stay at Trout Point Lodge, Nova Scotia's premier luxury wilderness resort. You'll explore the great outdoors on a guided forest walk along the Tusket River before you're served a gourmet dinner.

After enjoying a four-course chef's menu — with wine pairings — you'll admire the sky above alongside an astronomy expert. Bonus: you'll have access to the resort's many amenities while you're there, such as a wood-fire hot tub and an outdoor barrel sauna.

Website

If travel is food for the soul, then the food itself is the heart of what makes a getaway special. Whichever way you choose to spend your time while touring Nova Scotia, be sure to include one or more of these unique culinary experiences and find your own spoonful of paradise.

To learn more about exploring Nova Scotia, check out Tourism Nova Scotia's website or visit their Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube for travel and dining inspiration.

These Are The Most Instagrammable Spots In Hong Kong, According To Canadian Travel Influencers

Discover Victoria Peak, Cheung Chau Island, Braemar Hill and more.

@lucancoutts | Instagram, @vancouverfoodie | Instagram

Hong Kong may be one of the most vibrant cities in the world, but it's much more than just an urban centre. Beyond the hustle and bustle are some gorgeous spots, both energizing and serene, that are culturally rich and aesthetically pleasing (a photographer's dream).

To gain some insight into these beautiful areas, and how to use a beautiful setting to snap the perfect photo, Narcity spoke with two Canadian travel influencers about their experiences visiting Hong Kong.

Keep Reading Show less

You Could Win Free Ice Cream For A Year By Playing Ben & Jerry’s Canadian Digital Scavenger Hunt

A freezer full of Brownie Batter Core ice cream? Yes please!

@vancity.hungrycouple | Instagram, @itsjosheats | Instagram

If you've ever stood in front of the Ben & Jerry's section of the freezer aisle, you know the struggle that comes with choosing which delicious pint(s) to take home.

That decision is about to get even harder because there's something exciting in store (literally) for ice cream fans this summer, and it involves Ben & Jerry's most decadent pints yet.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Money-Managing Tips Every Millennial Should Know, According To A Canadian Banking Professional

Stay smart with your money.

Armin Rimoldi | Pexels, Windows | Unsplash

Knowing how to manage your money can be tough. Personal finance isn't something that's typically taught in schools, and if you don't have a financially savvy person in your life, you might be left to figure it out on your own.

To help you learn more about money management and how to get more value from the things you do every day, Narcity got in touch with Erica Nielsen, Senior Vice President of Everyday Banking and Client Growth at RBC.

They spoke about tips to help you manage your money, and the launch of RBC Vantage — which gives you access to a comprehensive suite of benefits, interactive tools, rewards and savings available simply by having an RBC bank account.

Keep Reading Show less

Everlast Canada Is Hosting A Contest & You Can Win A Spot On Their Official Team

You can win $1,000 to use toward boxing equipment and much more.

@caleighfit | Instagram, @wall.st.co | Instagram

If you're into fitness, you probably already know that working up a sweat is about more than going through the motions. It's about channelling your inner fighter and becoming your best self, whether you're doing a workout or training for a competition.

With equipment from iconic names like Everlast, it's easy to train like a champion if you've got the ambition to go with it.

Keep Reading Show less