These 7 Unique Dining Experiences Are The Ultimate Way To Eat Your Way Through Nova Scotia
The sea-bound province is calling your name.
Boasting over 13,000 kilometres of coastline, Nova Scotia is quite literally surrounded by the sea. But Canada's east coast isn't only a sight to behold, it also has exceptional dining experiences to go along with it.
With the convenience and luxury of urban living in close proximity to the serenity of nature, Nova Scotia boasts some once-in-a-lifetime culinary experiences that make discovering the province a treat.
From a Heli-Picnic Island Escape to a maple-infused dinner, you can savour and sip your way through Nova Scotia. Each of these seven dining experiences delivers its own take on authentic Nova Scotian cuisine — there's something for everyone.
In fact, with these seven dining options, you might want to consider extending your stay. As you plan your trip to Nova Scotia, get ready to indulge your senses and taste the many delicacies that Canada's east coast has to offer.
Dining On The Ocean Floor
Price: $1,307 per couple
When: Book your dates online or by phone
Address: 611 Burntcoat Rd., Noel, NS
Why You Need To Try It: Tantalize your taste buds as you take in the sights along the coastline of the world's highest tides at Burntcoat Head Park on the Bay of Fundy. This spot is located by one of the seven natural wonders of North America, and you'll first learn about Nova Scotia's wild edibles before an afternoon seafood feast.
After the highest tides in the world drain out of the bay, you'll enjoy dinner on an ocean floor that was totally submerged only a couple of hours earlier. Watch the incoming tide as you eat and wind down with a cup of tea or coffee by fire on the tidal flats.
Heli-Picnic Island Escape
Price: $500 per person
When: Call to book your dates
Address: 549 Barnes Dr., Enfield, NS
Why You Need To Try It: Ideal for those who enjoy a culinary experience with a side of adrenaline, the Heli-Picnic Island Escape is sure to be a thrill for the books.
First, you'll take a helicopter ride over Halifax and the Nova Scotia coastline before touching down at Sambro Island (home to the oldest functioning lighthouse in the Americas). Next, you'll sip on Nova Scotia bubbly before you settle in for a picnic in your own private corner on the island. If you're lucky, you might spot some local wildlife while you're there. Have your camera at the ready for any visiting seals and seabirds.
Sea-To-Table Lobster Adventure
Price: $425 per person
When: September 15 and September 22, 2021
Address: 2017 Lower Prospect Rd., Lower Prospect, NS
Why You Need To Try It: You're likely familiar with farm-to-table dining, but in Nova Scotia, it's all about the sea-to-table experience. This unique culinary adventure includes a paddling tour via kayak through Nova Scotia's granite islands and hidden inlets.
You'll also get the chance to explore Lower Prospect, a small fishing village. While there, you'll meet local fishermen who'll show you how to set and haul lobsters. After a day on the water, you'll finish off with some delicious smoked oysters and a lobster dinner by sunset.
Savour & Sail Bras d'Or Lake
Price: Up to $775 per person
When: October 3, 2021
Address: Baddeck, NS
Why You Need To Try It: If you're about that yacht life, Sailing CBI's got your back with this culinary getaway. A half-day adventure through Bras d'Or Lake (part of the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve), this Savour & Sail experience will have you cruising through the crystal blue waters aboard a luxurious catamaran with a personal chef.
Before you savour locally smoked salmon canapes, fresh seafood sushi rolls and Cape Breton crab cakes, you'll explore a secluded and hidden cove. You can even try your hand at sailing with guidance from the captain.
Wine & Gourmet Lunch Escape
When: Sundays and Thursdays until October 31, 2021
Address: Annapolis Valley, NS
Why You Need To Try It: There's nothing quite like a day of wine tasting to whet your appetite. This all-inclusive tour will bring you through three wineries in the Annapolis Valley before taking you to a gourmet restaurant, Le Caveau, where you'll enjoy a two-course lunch.
This unique experience includes guided tours of the oldest farm winery in Atlantic Canada and Canada's most acclaimed sparkling wine house. Transportation departs from both Halifax and Wolfville, so you can be sure to find nearby accommodations.
Canadian Maple Indulgence
Price: $200 per person
When: October 8 until October 15, 2021
Address: 221 Alex MacDonald Rd., Earltown, NS
Why You Need To Try It: Is there anything more Canadian than a maple-infused meal? With its own Nova Scotian twist, the Canadian Maple Indulgence dining experience includes a behind-the-scenes tour of Sugar Moon Farm. You'll hear stories of life on the farm and get to try an array of samples.
You'll also be served maple cocktails and north shore oysters. Once you're done, get cozy by the fire in the farm's log restaurant, where you'll be treated to a multi-course, farm-to-table dinner infused with — you guessed it — maple. Take a recipe and maple syrup sample with you to make everyone at home jealous.
Starlight Culinary Escape
Price: $1,059 per couple
When: Book your dates online
Address: 189 Trout Point Rd., Kemptville, NS
Why You Need To Try It: Get ready to lose yourself in the Nova Scotian wilderness with the Starlight Culinary Escape. This overnight getaway includes a stay at Trout Point Lodge, Nova Scotia's premier luxury wilderness resort. You'll explore the great outdoors on a guided forest walk along the Tusket River before you're served a gourmet dinner.
After enjoying a four-course chef's menu — with wine pairings — you'll admire the sky above alongside an astronomy expert. Bonus: you'll have access to the resort's many amenities while you're there, such as a wood-fire hot tub and an outdoor barrel sauna.
If travel is food for the soul, then the food itself is the heart of what makes a getaway special. Whichever way you choose to spend your time while touring Nova Scotia, be sure to include one or more of these unique culinary experiences and find your own spoonful of paradise.