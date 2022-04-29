This Beverage Brand Is Giving Canadians The Chance To Win A Free Trip To Costa Rica
You could be one dance away from visiting some of the world’s greatest rainforests.
Dust off your dancing shoes and sharpen your TikTok skills because they might just win you a tropical trip.
In honour of International Dance Day on Friday, April 29, Bai Antioxidant Infusion® — a collection of enhanced true-to-fruit flavoured waters— has partnered with TikTok to create a hashtag dance challenge to get you up and moving. Canadians can show off their best moves for a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Costa Rica.
Here's how to enter: from April 29 to May 20, go solo or grab a friend, film yourself getting down to your favourite jam and prove that those hips don't lie. Write out a fun caption and top it off with the challenge hashtag #MoveToTheBeatOfBai.
@bizzyboom
HAPPY INTL DANCE DAY! Share a vid dancing with #MoveToTheBeatOfBai & enter to win a trip to Costa Rica with Bai's Costa Rica Clementine flavour! YUM!
The contest is open to Canadians aged 18 or older, with one entry per person. Make sure to read through the detailed rules and regulations before you begin.
If you're feeling a little uninspired or hesitant, browse through the tag to see how others are getting their groove on.
@tynomibanks
IT’S INTL DANCE DAY! Show us your moves with #movetothebeatofbai & enter for a chance to win a trip to COSTA RICA with Bai's COSTA RICA CLEMENTINE!
Even Canada's Drag Race star Tynomi Banks, Montreal dancer Shanie Blais and Choreographer Bizzy Boom are Moving to the Beat of Bai.
If you're not much of a videographer, don't worry — your editing talents don't need to be top tier. As long as you're confident and having fun, that's all that matters.
@shanie_blais
Dansez dans une vidéo avec le mot-clic #MoveToTheBeatOfBai et courez la chance de GAGNER UN VOYAGE AU COSTA RICA avec Bai Costa Rica Clémentine!🌴 #pub
Bai Antioxidant Infusion® believes in helping unlock the good in you. So to get your body moving and feeling fresh, quench your thirst with one of their big, bold flavours — like Malawi Mango, Brasilia Blueberry or their newly launched Costa Rica Clementine.
Each bottle has just 10 calories, one gram of sugar and naturally sourced sweeteners. Bai® also contains vitamins C or E, dietary antioxidants and tea extracts to help fight free radicals in your body.
So whether you like to do the dougie, running man or whatever else you have up your sleeve, get ready to Move to the Beat of Bai® and channel your inner TikToker. You might just cha-cha slide right into your next vacation.
Don't forget to rehearse, warm up and comply with your local COVID-19 guidelines (if you're planning to do it flash-mob style).
Bai Antioxidant Infusion® TikTok Dance Challenge
Details: Bai Antioxidant Infusion® is inviting Canadians to enter for a chance to win a trip to Costa Rica. Simply post a video of yourself dancing to your favourite track, add the hashtag #MoveToTheBeatOfBai and you're entered. It’s that simple! The contest ends May 20, 2022, and is open to Canadian residents (aged 18+) only.
To learn more about the #MoveToTheBeatOfBai TikTok challenge, check out the hashtag and detailed rules and regulations. Visit the Bai Antioxidant Infusion® website or follow them on TikTok, Facebook or Instagram.