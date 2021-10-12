This Canadian Brand Makes Flavourful Plant-Based Products For Easy & Delicious Meals
It's clean label too.
Foodies across Canada know that fall is the season of comfort recipes. There's nothing like chowing down on cozy meals like a big bowl of butternut squash chili, crisp and warm grilled cheese or some creamy roasted red pepper and pumpkin pasta once the cool weather sets in.
If you've been trying to create the ultimate fall menu, you might want to add GUSTA's new Veggie Ground to your grocery shopping list this season. Made from soy protein, the plant-powered ingredient can be used in all of your favourite dishes that give you serious fall vibes, like spaghetti bolognese, shepherd's pie and lasagna.
You don't have to be vegan or vegetarian to eat it either. Packed with flavour and easy to use, GUSTA's products are a delicious and satisfying option for meat eaters and flexitarians too. For anyone looking to reduce their meat consumption, GUSTA has a food that can slip seamlessly into any one of your favourite recipes.
Founded by CEO Sylvain Karpinski, GUSTA creates 100% Canadian-made vegan foods, from sausages and cheeses to seitan roasts and, now, veggie grounds. A vegan himself, Sylvain created the company with a mission to create plant-based, healthy and artisanal ingredients while upholding its environmental values.
All of GUSTA's products are clean label. This means they're made with a few simple, 100% natural ingredients and contain no additives, artificial colours or conserving agents. The ingredients list is very short and includes things you likely have in your pantry at home already. What makes their latest product, the Veggie Ground, extra special is that it also contains nine grams of protein per package.
Supporting your health and a local, sustainable company at the same time? Heck yes.
The Veggie Ground is also super versatile, making it easy to incorporate into any meal like a homemade pizza, for example. Crumble it as a topping along with sliced mushrooms, GUSTA vegan cheese, green peppers and whatever else you like.
If you're feeling generous, you might share your creation with friends — assuming there are leftovers, of course.
Don't like to cook? No worries! Like all of GUSTA's products, the Veggie Ground is pre-cooked, meaning you can simply add it to any meal for a quick and easy serving of plant-powered protein.
Consider this week's menu planned with recipes like tofu scramble that, you guessed it, can be made using GUSTA's Veggie Ground. Available in two flavours, Original for a more neutral taste or Mex for a spicy kick, each pack retails for $4.99 at your local grocer.