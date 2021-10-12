Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
Sponsored Content
EN - Eat and Drink

This Canadian Brand Makes Flavourful Plant-Based Products For Easy & Delicious Meals

It's clean label too.

This Canadian Brand Makes Flavourful Plant-Based Products For Easy & Delicious Meals
Courtesy of GUSTA, Courtesy of GUSTA

Foodies across Canada know that fall is the season of comfort recipes. There's nothing like chowing down on cozy meals like a big bowl of butternut squash chili, crisp and warm grilled cheese or some creamy roasted red pepper and pumpkin pasta once the cool weather sets in.

If you've been trying to create the ultimate fall menu, you might want to add GUSTA's new Veggie Ground to your grocery shopping list this season. Made from soy protein, the plant-powered ingredient can be used in all of your favourite dishes that give you serious fall vibes, like spaghetti bolognese, shepherd's pie and lasagna.

You don't have to be vegan or vegetarian to eat it either. Packed with flavour and easy to use, GUSTA's products are a delicious and satisfying option for meat eaters and flexitarians too. For anyone looking to reduce their meat consumption, GUSTA has a food that can slip seamlessly into any one of your favourite recipes.

Courtesy of GUSTA

Founded by CEO Sylvain Karpinski, GUSTA creates 100% Canadian-made vegan foods, from sausages and cheeses to seitan roasts and, now, veggie grounds. A vegan himself, Sylvain created the company with a mission to create plant-based, healthy and artisanal ingredients while upholding its environmental values.

All of GUSTA's products are clean label. This means they're made with a few simple, 100% natural ingredients and contain no additives, artificial colours or conserving agents. The ingredients list is very short and includes things you likely have in your pantry at home already. What makes their latest product, the Veggie Ground, extra special is that it also contains nine grams of protein per package.

Supporting your health and a local, sustainable company at the same time? Heck yes.

The Veggie Ground is also super versatile, making it easy to incorporate into any meal like a homemade pizza, for example. Crumble it as a topping along with sliced mushrooms, GUSTA vegan cheese, green peppers and whatever else you like.

If you're feeling generous, you might share your creation with friends — assuming there are leftovers, of course.

Don't like to cook? No worries! Like all of GUSTA's products, the Veggie Ground is pre-cooked, meaning you can simply add it to any meal for a quick and easy serving of plant-powered protein.

Consider this week's menu planned with recipes like tofu scramble that, you guessed it, can be made using GUSTA's Veggie Ground. Available in two flavours, Original for a more neutral taste or Mex for a spicy kick, each pack retails for $4.99 at your local grocer.

You can find GUSTA's Veggie Ground at your nearest retailer. Visit the GUSTA website for more info or follow GUSTA on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Related Articles Around the Web

Chefs Plate Offers Plant-Based Recipes With Meatless Farm For The First Time & Everything Looks Delicious

Starting at $8.99 per serving!

Courtesy of Chefs Plate, Courtesy of Chefs Plate

More and more Canadians are switching to plant-based diets in an effort to combat climate change. But if you're new to the movement, coming up with tasty (and easy) veggie alternatives can feel daunting.


Chefs Plate — the hassle-free, no-prep, at-home meal kit subscription service — is now offering plant-based options on its National menu for the first time, and they've teamed up with Meatless Farm to make it happen.

Keep Reading Show less

A Free Vegan Food Fest Is Coming To Toronto & There Will Be So Many Mouthwatering Treats

You can visit 30 vegan food and lifestyle vendors!

@vegfoodfest | Instagram, @sausagepartytoronto | Instagram

If you're a lover of that veggie lifestyle, Toronto is getting the perfect festival for you this weekend.

Veg Food Fest is happening this Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m. at the Steam Whistle Brewing in Locomotive Hall and hosting 30 vegan food and lifestyle vendors for you to try.

Keep Reading Show less

You Could Win Free Ice Cream For A Year By Playing Ben & Jerry’s Canadian Digital Scavenger Hunt

A freezer full of Brownie Batter Core ice cream? Yes please!

@vancity.hungrycouple | Instagram, @itsjosheats | Instagram

If you've ever stood in front of the Ben & Jerry's section of the freezer aisle, you know the struggle that comes with choosing which delicious pint(s) to take home.

That decision is about to get even harder because there's something exciting in store (literally) for ice cream fans this summer, and it involves Ben & Jerry's most decadent pints yet.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Money-Managing Tips Every Millennial Should Know, According To A Canadian Banking Professional

Stay smart with your money.

Armin Rimoldi | Pexels, Windows | Unsplash

Knowing how to manage your money can be tough. Personal finance isn't something that's typically taught in schools, and if you don't have a financially savvy person in your life, you might be left to figure it out on your own.

To help you learn more about money management and how to get more value from the things you do every day, Narcity got in touch with Erica Nielsen, Senior Vice President of Everyday Banking and Client Growth at RBC.

They spoke about tips to help you manage your money, and the launch of RBC Vantage — which gives you access to a comprehensive suite of benefits, interactive tools, rewards and savings available simply by having an RBC bank account.

Keep Reading Show less