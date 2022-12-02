This Chic Coffee Table Turns Into A Desk & It's Made By A Canadian Company You Need To Know
It's one of three super-smart tables they've just released.
If you're the type of person who gets excited over furniture, congratulations! You've officially entered adulthood.
Whether it's a simple throw pillow or a new couch, there's nothing more gratifying than finding something new for your home.
If you're in the market for clever furniture that also looks great, you might like to check out this Canadian brand and their fancy new line of tables.
Cozey, known best for their stylish sofas, is a 100%-Canadian furniture company that's shaking up the furniture industry. And now, they’ve added three new tables to their lineup — and you won't need a toolkit to put them together.
For decor that will have your guests wondering where they can get one too, the Stella Coffee Table is a must-see. The oak table is fully modular and designed to fit any size home (looking at you, studio apartments).
Different configurations let you choose between one or four liftable tabletops, depending on if you want a modern side table or the perfect multi-purpose statement piece.
Plus, the tabletop conceals a convenient storage space that’s great for keeping all your essentials out of the way but still within reach.
On the weekend, the Stella Coffee Table will neatly hold all your binge-watching necessities. Come the weekday, you can transform your couch into a comfy work zone thanks to the easy-to-lift tabletop.
If you love to snack while catching up on the latest episodes of your fave show, the Solis Adjustable Table has got you covered.
This fully adaptable table works well with people and furniture of all sizes, and the sleek modern design will fit right into any home's aesthetic. It's super easy to move around too, so it's just as handy for holding your cup of tea when you're reading in bed.
The last (and by no means least) table to be added to the Cozey family is the Stella Media Unit, which is good news for gamers, movie buffs and everyone in between.
Everything about this media set is customizable. Like the coffee table, you get the choice between one and four units, plus the option to add doors to each. Pro-tip: Open-face is great if you plan on fitting a cable box or gaming console inside.
Each unit is open at the back to provide ventilation, so you won't need to worry about your system overheating or cords getting tangled.
There’s no need to overspend on separate items when you can get everything you need wrapped up in one beautiful piece of furniture.
Open yourself up to all the design possibilities by checking out Cozey’s new tables. Plus, shipping is fast and free in all Canadian provinces.
To learn more about their new line of tables, check out Cozey's website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube.