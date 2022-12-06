This Luxury Resort In Lake Louise Has Amazing Winter Jobs & Here’s What You Need To Know
So grab your skis and make the most of a season in the mountains.
How would you like to work at a luxury resort with turquoise glacial waters and soaring mountain peaks as your “office” view?
If you’re hungry for adventure and a career with serious perks, you can stop your search because Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise is hiring.
Located in majestic Banff National Park on the shores of famous Lake Louise and nestled amongst the Canadian Rockies, Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise is a year-round luxury resort that offers unparalleled skiing, thrilling outdoor adventure packages, and tranquil spa experiences surrounded by some of the world's most breathtaking natural scenery.
A base camp for adventure, it's the ultimate spot to level up your career if you've ever dreamed of moving to the mountains and spending your free time hitting the slopes.
The current openings at Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise include culinary, stewarding, and housekeeping roles, with positions to suit all sorts of interests and skill levels.
Stewards, housekeepers and other open roles (like front desk attendants, bell desk attendants and grounds people) all receive on-the-job training — just one of the many cool perks of working at this four-star resort.
Courtesy of Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise
If hired, you also receive a competitive extended benefits package, planned team excursions, free daily meals with your shift and an employee travel program that lets you enjoy discounted rates at all Accor properties worldwide. (Hello, epic getaways!)
For most roles, all you need is a passion for the great outdoors, a desire to level up your hospitality career and the ability to legally work in Canada.
Courtesy of Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise
It gets better. You also get to stay in subsidized on-site staff housing only a five-minute walk to work, so you don't have to worry about spending your hard-earned money on rent or commuting.
Instead, use it to hit the slopes at the three world-class ski hills nearby, buy your new friends a beer at the local employees-only pub, or explore the nearby hiking trails, hot springs, and frozen waterfalls on your time off.
If you love it enough to stay, Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise offers plenty of growth and development opportunities to turn your winter job into a summer one (and maybe even a long-term career too).
Valuable work experience, breathtaking office views and a backyard full of adventure activities just waiting to be discovered — what else could you want in a dream job?
To learn more about job openings at Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise, check out their careers page. You can also check them out on Instagram and Facebook.