This Ontario Festival Has Interactive Glowing Installations & It's A Rainbow Dreamland
The music and light will change as you move around! 🤩
You'll feel like you've entered a rainbow dreamland at this Ontario festival.
Lights On Stratford returns this winter from December 17, 2021, to January 28, 2022, between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. nightly.
The free event will happen at various locations around the city and have thousands of lights, including interactive glowing art installations.
One sight you won't want to miss is the Sky Castle that takes up 400 square meters in Market Square. It has 20 giant inflatable arches that will change colour and play music as you dance move through them.
Also returning are the interactive Shakespearean Gardens of a Thousand Lights and the dazzling Journey To The Stars at Tom Patterson Island.
Lights On Stratford
Price: Free
When: December 17, 2021 - January 28, 2022 (between 5 p.m. - 10 p.m nightly)
Address: Stratford, ON
Why You Need To Go: In addition to all the art installations, some stores will have incredible illuminated displays to experience.
