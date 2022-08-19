This Survey Revealed Canadians’ Pre-Date Shaving Habits & The Results Are Pretty Divided
To shave or not to shave?
Pre-date routines vary from person to person, from putting on a good playlist to brushing your teeth and dressing up in a confidence-boosting outfit. Every part of it is super personal, especially when it comes to grooming habits.
After all, how (and what) you choose to shave is totally up to you. As long as you’re using a quality razor, you’ve got a good start. That said, it’s pretty common to consider how much your shaving behaviours might differ from your partner or date.To ring in National Men’s Grooming Day this August 19, Dollar Shave Club surveyed Canadians to better understand their grooming secrets. Without sparing any of the hairy details, results showed that people generally feel more confident going into a date when they’re shaven below the belt.
While over half (53%) of men and women say they’re more likely to shave if they think they might get lucky, almost a quarter of respondents will avoid bringing the razor downstairs to avoid any potentially regretful decisions — for women, the rate is slightly higher (24%), but one in five (21%) men will also keep their situation au natural.
Whether you decide to limit the pre-date shave to your face, armpits, legs and co. or you take it below the belt, you’ll want a razor that can handle any shave. Enter: Dollar Shave Club’s four-blade razor, which can take on the wildest of hair forests so you can feel that extra kick of confidence come date night.
Polina Tankilevitch | Pexels
Overall, Gen Z and millennial folks were found to be more likely than older age groups to keep a full shave down there.
That said, the data highlighted a few more gender differences, with nearly two in three (63%) Canadian women opting to shave their pubic area and just over half (56%) of Canadian men.
No matter how you shave or how often, if you’ve ever shared a bathroom with a partner, you’ve probably considered using their razor on the sly.
Though this may scandalize some, Dollar Shave Club discovered that 32% of women and 20% of men have trimmed up with their S/O’s razor without asking permission first. Sharing’s better for the environment, right?
Whether you mooch off your partner or you keep your grooming tools for your use only, you can’t do better than Dollar Shave Club’s six-blade razor, which was designed for all genders and features a flexible head and built-in trimmer blade edge.
Translation: it’ll help you get an ultra close shave in all those hard-to-reach spots.
Bonus: the well-spaced blades allow for easy rinsing between your and your partner’s uses.
The truth is that the razor you use matters, so why not opt for a shaving brand that’s on a mission to help Canadians look and feel their best?
With National Men’s Grooming Day coming up on August 19th, celebrate by hitting up your local Walmart to pick up some Dollar Shave Club goodies.
Start by trying their four or six-blade starter sets for a razor designed with your skin and hair in mind. Then, treat yourself to a “shave aid” for that added smoothness.
To learn more about Dollar Shave Club and pick up a new set of razors, visit their website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.