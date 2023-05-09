Canada's Top Marketing Legends Are Celebrating In Toronto This May
The top marketers in Canada this year are coming together to celebrate
Calling all marketing enthusiasts, business owners, and Torontonians! If you’re looking to gain some serious marketing inspiration, look no further. The Marketing Hall of Legends gala event is coming to Toronto, on May 10. Hosted by the American Marketing Association (AMA), they will be honouring the marketing industry’s brightest minds who have made significant impacts on the field of marketing throughout their careers.
This past March, the AMA was pleased to announce the inauguration of six new Marketing Legends and the Marketer-on-the-Rise. The legends themselves will be sharing insights into the future of marketing and business through the Legendary Leadership series. It’s the perfect opportunity to learn from fellow marketing professionals while gaining invaluable knowledge and inspiration from the best in the business.
Canada's Marketing Hall of Legends 2023 Gala
Details: Hosted by AMA Toronto, this event honours the most impactful visionaries, builders, enablers, and mentors in the Canadian marketing world.
The 2023 Marketing Legends are:
● Lisa Lisson, SVP of hubs, ramps, and global operations control, FedEx
● Noel O'Dea, president and founder, Target Marketing and Communications Inc.
● Sandra Sanderson, SVP, marketing, Empire Company Ltd. and Sobeys Inc.
● Chris Staples, founding partner, Rethink Communications
● Ian Grais, founding partner, Rethink Communications
● Tom Shepansky, founding partner, Rethink Communications
The 2023 Marketer-on-the-Rise is Hyla Nayeri and Adrien Bettio, founders of the 437 Swimwear, a luxury swimwear and apparel brand launched in 2017.