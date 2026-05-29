Advertisement Content

You can score FREE gelato and beauty products at this summery Trinity-Bellwoods pop-up

Yves Rocher Canada has teamed up with On Third Thought to gift you some goodies.

Hand holding a double-scoop gelato cone outside an ice cream shop patio. Right: Person applying moisturizing hand cream from a skincare tube.

Summer gelato treat. Right: Everyday hydrating hand cream.

@onthirdthought | Instagram, Courtesy of Yves Rocher Canada
Sponsored Content Contributing Writer

You know that exact day when it actually starts to feel like summer?

Suddenly, you're ordering iced coffee on repeat, saying yes to Tuesday night plans simply because someone said "patio," and boldly leaving your sweater at home so you can feel the sun on your skin.

That's precisely the energy Yves Rocher Canada is bringing to Toronto with a new summer-inspired pop-up happening at On Third Thought from June 6 to 7.

The beauty brand is teaming up with the downtown gelato and wine bar to celebrate the return of Monoï season, which scent lovers already know for its warm, sun-kissed vibes.

Throughout the weekend, the first 300 guests in line each day can grab a complimentary Monoi-inspired gelato along with a full-sized Monoï hand cream.

Inspired by traditional Polynesian beauty rituals, the Monoï collection has become a seasonal staple for many thanks to its signature scent that practically smells like summer in a bottle.

Between the sweet treat, the chance to score free products and the tropical scents in the air, this pop-up is your sign that summer is well and truly here.

Yves Rocher Canada Monoï pop-up event

Price: Free

When: Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 June, 2026, starting at 12 p.m. for the first 300 people in line.

Address: On Third Thought - 6 Markham St., Toronto, ON

Yves Rocher website

Toronto Canada Things To Do Things To Do

11 things you should absolutely never buy at Dollarama, from someone who learned the hard way

Save your money!

This Ontario village with powdery sand beaches was named among Canada's best spots to live

Pack your bags!

7 things I honestly don't miss about Canada, after leaving for the USA

Hear me out...

TTC is hiring for these jobs that pay up to $202,000 a year and $50 an hour

There are open positions in the trades.

Product recalls for vitamins, pizza, kettles and more have been issued at Costco recently

You might have these items at home.

I'm an Ottawa local and here's my definitive list of the 8 best cheap eats in the city

Good food in Ottawa doesn’t have to cost a fortune 👏

Canada's US travel advisory was just updated — Here's what summer visitors should know

Heading stateside? Listen up! 👀