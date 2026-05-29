You can score FREE gelato and beauty products at this summery Trinity-Bellwoods pop-up
Yves Rocher Canada has teamed up with On Third Thought to gift you some goodies.
You know that exact day when it actually starts to feel like summer?
Suddenly, you're ordering iced coffee on repeat, saying yes to Tuesday night plans simply because someone said "patio," and boldly leaving your sweater at home so you can feel the sun on your skin.
That's precisely the energy Yves Rocher Canada is bringing to Toronto with a new summer-inspired pop-up happening at On Third Thought from June 6 to 7.
The beauty brand is teaming up with the downtown gelato and wine bar to celebrate the return of Monoï season, which scent lovers already know for its warm, sun-kissed vibes.
Throughout the weekend, the first 300 guests in line each day can grab a complimentary Monoi-inspired gelato along with a full-sized Monoï hand cream.
Inspired by traditional Polynesian beauty rituals, the Monoï collection has become a seasonal staple for many thanks to its signature scent that practically smells like summer in a bottle.
Between the sweet treat, the chance to score free products and the tropical scents in the air, this pop-up is your sign that summer is well and truly here.
Yves Rocher Canada Monoï pop-up event
Price: Free
When: Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 June, 2026, starting at 12 p.m. for the first 300 people in line.
Address: On Third Thought - 6 Markham St., Toronto, ON