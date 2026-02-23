These Toronto spots are serving perfect Japanese strawberries but you have to move quickly
Premium strawberries 🤝 Toronto's top chefs.
If your eyes have recently opened to the world of premium Japanese fruit, you'll be delighted to know you don't actually have to leave Canada to sink your teeth into picture-perfect Japanese strawberries.
Available fresh at Fortinos, the strawberry is called the Koyo Berry, produced by Oishii. Grown year-round in smart farms, these pesticide- and GMO-free berries are always ripe, firm and bursting with flavour.
And now, for a short time only, you can also taste the Koyo Berry in delectable treats at select Toronto eateries. And if this premium strawberry tastes as delicious as it looks, these locally-made dishes are bound to be something special.
Strawberry Basque Cheesecake from Milou
Strawberry Basque Cheesecake
Courtesy of Oishii and Saty + Pratha
Availability: From February 27 until March 1, 2026
Address: 1375 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Try It: There's a special alchemy that happens when French and Japanese culinary traditions meet, and this might be the best example of it. The crustless and creamy Basque cheesecake at Milou is taken to a new level thanks to the Koyo Berry's slight tartness and summery sweetness.
Oishii Berry Tart from Roselle
Availability: From February 27 until March 8, 2026
Address: 362 King St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Try It: Blink, and you'll miss your chance to try the Oishii Berry Tart from Roselle, where Steph and Bruce infuse traditional French patisserie skills with local fun and flair. Who else can you trust to absolutely nail a strawberry tart in Toronto?
Oishii Rice Pudding from Belle Isle
Oishii Rice Pudding
Courtesy of Oishii and Saty + Pratha
Availability: Until March 31, 2026
Address: 1455 Gerrard St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Try It: Belle Isle strikes the ideal balance between culinary art and not taking life too seriously. So of course, they'd have a playfully perfect dish that lets the Koyo Berry's slight tartness and freshness shine against a subtle and creamy rice pudding base.
Ichigo Mochi Dome from Miku
Ichigo Mochi Dome
Courtesy of Oishii and Rosa Ji
Availability: Until March 31, 2026
Address: 105, 10 Bay St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Try It: Who else can you trust to unlock the potential of a Japanese ingredient other than Miku? Rising to the challenge, the fine-dining destination brought back the fan-favourite Ichigo Mochi Dome, featuring brown sugar cookie, walnut toffee, and — of course — the Koyo Berry in the strawberry cream and mashed strawberry.
As the end of winter peeks over the horizon, you can treat yourself to an early taste of summer by heading into one of these spots and trying one of these limited-time dishes or picking up the Koyo Berry yourself on your next trip to Fortinos.
To learn more about where you can try Oishii strawberries in Toronto, visit their website or follow them on Instagram.