MilkUP's Famous Post-To-Pay Pop-Up Is Back In Toronto & This Time It's An Immersive Moo'seum
Free artisan goods, dairy treats and local artists galore.
Toronto's popular MilkUP pop-up is back, just in time to be the cream on top of your summer-in-the-city plans.
The all-new take on their famous post-to-pay experience is opening on Friday, June 9, to celebrate all things dairy.
After the success of Pick-Me-Ups and the Big Moo'd Market, MilkUP wants you to live your best content-creator life at the Moo'seum of Modern Milk — an immersive dip (get it?) into how dairy has shaped culture, food and art in Ontario.
Full of interactive installations and dairy treats, the Moo'seum of Modern Milk celebrates the iconic impact of dairy with the help of local artists and makers.
Plus, you don't need any money to check it out. To enter the Moo'seum, simply follow MilkUP on TikTok or Instagram.
And to score goodies, just tag @milkupontario in a post on either platform and make sure you use the hashtag #MilkUPmooseum.
And there's plenty to post about too!
MilkUP has partnered with local favourite dairy spots in the city to bring visitors mozzarella pizza puffs and salted caramel cream puffs from Breadhead, milk and honey ice cream from Good Behaviour and iced coffee drinks by Happy Coffee and Wine.
At the most delicious gallery in the province, you can enjoy works created by artists including Leia Bryans, Justin Yong, Lex Erazzo, Ashley Bachar and many more.
Ontario creators Kimi Komo, Trevor Wheatley and Drake Cereal are also partnering with MilkUP to create limited-edition art pieces with milk as the "moo’se."
Opening weekend kicks off at Five Brock from Friday, June 9 to Sunday, June 11, then you can visit every Thursday-Sunday between June 15 and July 2.
But don't wait until the end to check it out — all the goodies might run out!
MilkUP's Moo'seum of Modern Milk
When: Opening weekend is Friday, June 9 to Sunday, June 11. Regular dates are from Thursday, June 15, to Sunday, July 2, 2023. Hours are 12-6 p.m. Thursday & Friday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday & Sunday.
Address: 5 Brock Ave., Toronto, ON
Details: Visit MilkUP's latest post-to-pay pop-up and help celebrate the cultural icon that is dairy. Score free entry and freebies when you follow MilkUP on TikTok or Instagram and tag them in a post using the hashtag #MilkUPmooseum.
To find out more about the Moo'seum of Modern Milk, visit MilkUP's website or follow them on Instagram and TikTok.