This Ontario Chef Reveals How To Make Time For Good Tacos, Cocktails & Company
Fresh ingredients, good friends, and a bottle of Tequila Cazadores.
Sure, Taco Tuesdays are a great excuse to gather up your pals and enjoy a refreshing margarita — but why limit your taco nights to just one day of the week?
Life can get busy and it’s pretty easy to fall into a monotonous routine, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Spice things up with simple ingredients, a bit of food prep and a premium tequila like Tequila Cazadores — who are celebrating an entire century of crafting delicious,100% blue agave tequila with the same recipe since 1922.
For some professional insight on how to make time for the perfect taco night, Narcity caught up with food stylist, recipe developer and cookbook author Allison Day, who has a few tips and tricks up her sleeve.
First and foremost, Day emphasizes the importance of “focusing on quality and authenticity.” Using first-rate ingredients "really does make a difference in how your meals taste" and allows you "to simplify your meals for authentic flavour without extra steps or ingredients."
For Canadians with busy schedules that may not allow time for extensive meal prep, Allison suggests keeping it simple, and even taking a couple of shortcuts to make your life a little easier come dinner time.
"Don’t be afraid of helpers like a rotisserie chicken from the grocery store, canned beans, and higher-quality taco or guacamole seasonings and salsas. These building blocks can do a lot of heavy lifting when it comes to pulling off taco night, any night."
Day also recommends doing whatever you can to prepare ahead of time. Keeping your pantry regularly stocked with cans of beans, corn tortillas, tortilla chips, jarred salsas and Mexican-inspired spices can help you enjoy a fuss-free taco night without any forethought.
Make sure to keep a bottle of Tequila Cazadores on hand, so you and your guests can pair your taco spread with a delicious margarita: “It’s the ultimate refreshing balance of salty, citrus-sour and sweet that just seems to marry with a taco spread like nothing else can.”
Day pays just as much attention to the ingredients in her cocktails as she does to what she puts into her dishes. She says, “I use Tequila Cazadores Blanco because of its unique smoothness.”
Tequila Cazadores Blanco is also a favourite of Manny Hinojosa, the global brand ambassador for Tequila Cazadores. He calls it "Mexican Chardonnay," and says it’s great to enjoy served in a wine glass.
Distilled in the Mexican highlands of Los Altos de Jalisco, Tequila Cazadores is made with 100% blue agave. Using the same premium recipe since 1922, they've officially been distilling tequila for an entire century.
"It’s a very Mexican brand, it’s a tequila that’s not pretentious, it’s a tequila that’s made well, it’s made in a beautiful town, we take care of the people that work for our company," Hinojosa adds.
Day loves Tequila Cazadores for its purity and shine. She says, “When I make a tequila-based beverage, I want the tequila to shine.”
Whether she's making a paloma or a batch of margaritas to pair with tacos, Day says, "Quality is imperative, and Tequila Cazadores brings so much depth and balance to whatever I use it for."
And when it comes to sharing all of this with friends? Make it easy on yourself and keep it low-key. “Sharing food and drink with company doesn’t have to be complicated or fancy to be fulfilling. Low-key gatherings are my favourite way to spend the everyday — they keep me balanced, happy, and nourished in myriad ways.”
Manny shared similar sentiments that there’s “nothing better than to enjoy tacos with your best friends.” He put it simply: “it’s really about who’s around you.”
So, what are you waiting for? Invite your nearest and dearest, grab a bottle of Tequila Cazadores, throw together a delicious spread made with simple ingredients and enjoy in the company of those who also appreciate tacos — any night of the week.
