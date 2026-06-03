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This fun Toronto pop-up will send you home with free snacks, merch and investing know-how

All your ETF questions, answered. And a ball pit!

Two young people standing in front of an interactive display. Right: A youh person at a Fidelity Investment merch stand.

Fidelity Investments Canada ETF pop-up

Courtesy of Fidelity Investments Canada
Editor, Studio

A Toronto pop-up is making investing feel way less intimidating this summer, and yes, there'll be snacks.

For one weekend only, Fidelity Investments Canada is taking over Welcome Market with an interactive ETF Pop-Up where you can grab free drinks, score some merch and learn more about ETFs in a low-pressure setting.

The free event is happening June 13 and 14 at 938 Queen Street West, and visitors can expect free snacks and drinks, merch and a casual space to learn about ETFs, whether you're totally new to investing or already know your alphas from your betas (don't worry, they'll explain everything).

Fidelity wants to help make ETFs feel less intimidating for younger Canadians who may not know where to start when it comes to investing. And honestly, learning about your money while grabbing free snacks and playing games sounds like a pretty solid combo.

Consider Fidelity your "ETF BFF" for the weekend, with a pop-up designed to make investing feel more approachable, interactive and actually fun.

The event will spotlight Fidelity ETFs, including its All-in-One ETFs, while breaking down ETF basics for both newbies and seasoned investors alike.

And if you’re thinking, "Wait… what’s an ETF?", well, it's like grabbing a slice of a giant investment pie. Instead of picking every ingredient yourself (one stock or investment at a time), an ETF bundles a mix of opportunities together for you.

Fidelity says there's "an ETF for everyone," whether you're investing for long-term goals or just looking to learn more about how ETFs work.

Learn more about what else you can expect here!

This content is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal, tax or accounting advice.

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