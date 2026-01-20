TTC is hiring for these jobs in Toronto that pay up to $46 an hour or $168,000 a year
Some jobs don't require a university degree.
There are quite a few openings with the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) right now.
You can apply for high-paying jobs that pay up to $46 an hour or $168,000 a year.
Plus, skilled trades workers get hourly bonuses in addition to their hourly rates!
You can find positions in the trades like brick and stone masonry and metal fabrication, along with jobs in finance, planning, and other fields.
Some of these positions don't require a university degree.
If you're looking for work, here are seven TTC jobs that the transit agency is hiring for in Toronto right now.
Bricklayer
Salary: $46.27 an hour, plus a $1.75 per hour skilled trade premium
Company: TTC
Who Should Apply: You must have a valid Brick & Stone Mason Certificate of Qualification, which is typically obtained through Grade 12 education and completion of the Brick & Stone Mason apprenticeship program.
Also, you must be able to read and interpret sketches, diagrams, and blueprints.
Proficiency with standard bricklaying tools and equipment, including trowels, hammers, chisels, squares, levels, plumb bobs, grinders, saws, scaffolding, and power cleaning tools, is required.
You need to be able to perform physically demanding work like extended periods of standing, lifting and carrying items, climbing, and working in confined spaces.
Also, you must have a valid, non-probationary Ontario Class G driver's license.
The closing date is January 30, 2026.
Structure Repairperson
Salary: $33.63 to $43.69 an hour
Company: TTC
Who Should Apply: You must have practical experience and knowledge of bridge/structure repairs involving abrasive blast cleaning, structural steel repairs/coating, layout/placement of reinforcing steel, use of concrete materials, injection grouting, etc.
That's normally acquired through 24 months of structural repair experience.
A valid Ontario Class G driver's license is required for this job.
You must be able to follow proper radio and telephone protocol and communicate verbally and in writing to exchange information and instructions with the Transit Control Centre.
Also, you must be certified to wear a breathing apparatus as per the respiratory protection program.
The closing date is January 25, 2026.
Senior Emergency Planner
Salary: $111,129.20 to $138,975.20 a year
Company: TTC
Who Should Apply: You must have a college diploma or university degree in emergency management or a related field.
Also, you need experience in:
- conducting emergency management in a complex, multi-stakeholder environment
- developing emergency management programs, policies, plans, and exercises
- supporting or managing critical incidents in dynamic, ambiguous environments
Knowledge of industry standards (like CSA Z1600) and relevant legislation (like the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act), enterprise risk management, business continuity, and health and safety is required.
You must be proficient with presentation applications, databases, spreadsheets, and digital emergency management tools.
The closing date is January 29, 2026.
Technical Instructor
Salary: $100,110.40 to $125,153.60 a year
Company: TTC
Who Should Apply: You need a college diploma or university degree in a related discipline.
This job requires you to develop, deliver and evaluate technical training programs about the rail vehicle fleet, surface fleet, and subway/surface infrastructure systems.
So, you must be able to:
- communicate in a variety of formats
- train and instruct individuals and/or groups
- use office technology, software and applications
- advise and coach in the relevant discipline
- facilitate group discussions and activities
You need to have specialized expertise and knowledge in this field.
The closing date is January 26, 2026.
Senior Manager, Estimating
Salary: $134,789.20 to $168,550.20 a year
Company: TTC
Who Should Apply: You must have a post-secondary diploma or university degree in a related technical discipline and estimating experience in the heavy construction industry on large multi-faceted projects.
Also, a Professional Quantity Surveyor (PQS) designation with the Canadian Institute of Quantity Surveyors, or an equivalent designation, is required.
You need experience in:
- applying estimating practices and procedures for transit-related projects, including preparing conceptual estimates with limited information and detailed estimates based on complete designs
- supervising, coordinating, and preparing all classes of cost estimates for multi-disciplinary, complex construction projects
Knowledge of capital budgeting processes, budgeting methodologies and escalation indices, and of project/contract administration, cost control and project management principles is required.
You must be proficient in relevant software applications like computer-based estimating tools, databases, Microsoft Project, and others.
The closing date is January 26, 2026.
Metal Fabricator Fitter
Salary: $35.66 to $46.27 an hour, plus a $1.75 per hour skilled trade premium
Company: TTC
Who Should Apply: The completion of Grade 12 (or a recognized equivalent) and the Metal Fabricator (Fitter) apprenticeship training program is required.
Also, you must hold a valid Metal Fabricator Certificate of Qualification (437A).
A valid Ontario Class G driver's licence is required for this job.
You must be able to wear a respirator for work.
The closing date is January 25, 2026.
Financial Analyst — Business Partner Support
Salary: $96,460 to $120,611.40 a year
Company: TTC
Who Should Apply: You need a post-secondary degree in business administration, accounting, finance, economics or a related discipline, along with related experience.
Also, you must have experience in:
- preparing financial plans, budgetary reporting and financial analysis for a managerial audience
- cost control principles, methods, practices, performance measures, and financial research methods and techniques
- reviewing and administering contractual agreements, and supporting oversight of the performance of contractual agreements
Written and verbal communication skills, including writing reports and delivering presentations with complex technical information, are required.
You must also have knowledge of Microsoft Word, PowerPoint and Excel (including Macros, Pivot Tables, Lookup Functions and Data Analysis Functions) and other computer applications related to financial planning, budgeting, accounting, costing and cost control.
The closing date is January 30, 2026.