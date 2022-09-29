We Talked To A Certified Medical Aesthetician & She Dished On The GTA's Top 3 Treatments
Yes, the "vampire facelift" makes an appearance.
Whether you're a veteran or a complete newbie to the world of injections, laser hair removal and CoolSculpting, there's no ignoring the growing popularity of medical aesthetics in Canada.
In fact, the global medical aesthetics industry was valued at $621.23 billion in 2021, and it's growing fast.
To find out more about what a medical aesthetician does and which procedures are most in demand around Toronto, Narcity Canada spoke with Margarita Frumin, medical aesthetician, senior medical trainer and business developer with Canada MedLaser.
According to Frumin, her profession is often misunderstood as being the same as either a facialist or a plastic surgeon, when it’s actually neither.
"A medical aesthetician performs non-invasive cosmetic procedures and specializes in skin and body care services in a clinical setting," she explained. "They are trained by medical professionals and [are] licensed to treat various skin concerns and conditions."
With ten locations around the GTA, Canada MedLaser uses state-of-the-art technology to get clients the results they're searching for.
"We treat a variety of skin concerns such as acne scarring, hair loss, spider veins, acne, ageing, cellulite and skin tightening as well as hair removal," said Frumin.
After years of working in an industry on the cutting edge of technology, her perspective on the dynamic world of medical aesthetics is unique.
"The biggest change I've noticed in the industry has to be from clients, once hesitant to try chemical peels who are now signing up for dermal peels, microneedling and fractional skin resurfacing," she said.
As for which three procedures are most popular right now, Frumin says laser hair removal, PRP skin rejuvenation and CoolSculpting are the most popular.
Also referred to as "vampire facelift," PRP skin rejuvenation makes use of the restorative properties of the client's own blood plasma.
"This plasma is injected into the skin to introduce a healing mechanism and trigger repair cells, which automatically leads to a plump, hydrated and lifted appearance," said Frumin.
CoolSculpting, meanwhile, uses a high-tech device to target and freeze fat cells in specific areas of the body. This causes the cells to break down, at which point the body naturally eliminates them.
"CoolSculpting is non-invasive and costs a fraction of liposuction," she explained.
While there will always be new and exciting treatments, there are some services that Frumin expects to always be popular.
"Laser Hair Removal, Cosmetic injections and microneedling, a.k.a collagen induction therapy for natural anti-aging solution [...] will always [be] in demand as they can treat a multitude of skin concerns," she said.
If you’re curious about looking into a procedure for yourself, Frumin has tips on how to find a safe and skilled provider.
"The first and most important point is to choose a clinic which only hires certified medical aestheticians and registered cosmetic injection nurses," she said.
"So many people have come to us to correct undesired outcomes as a result of treatments acquired by other clinics where they do not have a doctor, nurse or certified medical aesthetician on staff."
At Canada MedLaser, not only are the staff highly trained and certified, but they also guarantee results. If a client doesn’t see a significant change following treatment, Canada MedLaser will continue to treat them at no cost until their desired results are achieved.
Their website has in-depth information on the procedures they offer, and you can even take a two-minute personal assessment to find out what treatments would suit you best.
For Frumin, seeing clients happy with their results is the best part of the job.
"I believe confidence can positively improve a person's life, and many of our patients have expressed how much better they feel about themselves after completing their treatment series with us."
The information in this article is not intended and should not be construed as medical advice. Consult your health care provider before making any health care decisions or for guidance about a specific medical condition.