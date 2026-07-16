Canadian Transportation Agency approves Lac-Mégantic bypass construction
The Canadian Transportation Agency has approved the construction of a bypass to divert trains around downtown Lac-Mégantic, Que.
Forty-seven people died there when a runaway train derailed and smashed into downtown on July 6, 2013.
The agency approval removes a hurdle that had delayed construction of the 12.5 kilometre bypass that was announced by the federal and Quebec governments in 2018.
Federal Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon says the authorization is a major step towards building a project that will help improve the community’s safety and quality of life.
The CTA says it considered the location of the proposed bypass, rail operation and service requirements and the concerns of local and Indigenous communities.
It concluded the location of the bypass is reasonable and will serve the regional and national economy.
The agency says it will issue reasons for its decision in August.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2026.
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