Lisa Frank's Mascots Are Slaying TikTok Dances At The Factory & Millennials Are So Obsessed
Childhood complete.
The Lisa Frank brand is a household name to nearly all millennials, and since they've closed shop, their social media is keeping the company alive and targeting their original audience through TikTok dances that are so "slay."
From the colorful tiger folders and puppy notebooks, you can recognize the logo anywhere you go. So, they brought their two most famous mascots to life and they are taking on the video app by storm one trend at a time.
It's like a real-life collab between generations, and though Gen-Z might not quite grasp it, millennials are so obsessed. The best part is that they do all of the choreography in front of the abandoned factory in Tuscon, Arizona.
From Rihanna's Super Bowl choreography to even just trending audio clips, the social media team is definitely having a blast promoting the brand.
"I need to see what the job description said," one person commented.
Countless others said this made their childhood, and many are begging for them to go back into business full-force, whereas now they only contract out the manufacturing of a few products and sell them on the website or in-store, like their sugar cookies.
The two furries have helped gain the social media page 477.4K followers and hundreds of thousands of views.
The company has partnered with larger brands like Morphe, Crocs and Orly. They even have a Lisa Frank Blend Jet where it's recommended to put in their sugar cookie dough along with some ice cream and create a delicious milkshake.
The two costume animals are continuing their viral stardom online as millennials rush to their wallets to buy their latest products.