Two people fined for fireworks after Canadiens beat Sabres in Game 7 of NHL playoffs

Montreal Canadiens players celebrate following the overtime period in Game 7 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Buffalo Sabres, Monday, May 18, 2026, in Buffalo, N.Y. Montreal police say two people will receive fines after fireworks were launched in the downtown area following Game 7 of the NHL playoff series between the Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jeffrey T. Barnes