Two people fined for fireworks after Canadiens beat Sabres in Game 7 of NHL playoffs

Two fined for fireworks after Habs' Game 7 win
Two fined for fireworks after Habs' Game 7 win
Montreal Canadiens players celebrate following the overtime period in Game 7 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Buffalo Sabres, Monday, May 18, 2026, in Buffalo, N.Y. Montreal police say two people will receive fines after fireworks were launched in the downtown area following Game 7 of the NHL playoff series between the Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jeffrey T. Barnes
Writer

Montreal police say two people will be fined for lighting fireworks in the city's downtown after the Canadiens beat the Buffalo Sabres Monday night in Game 7.

Police did not give the amount of the fines, adding that the two people will receive the tickets at a later date. 

Chief-Insp. David Shane had warned fans it's forbidden to throw or possess fireworks or smoke-emitting devices during gatherings.

The decisive Game 7 was played in Buffalo, but the Bell Centre, home arena of the Canadiens, hosted a sold-out watch party for roughly 20,000 people.

Police did not make arrests Monday night as revellers took to the streets to celebrate the Canadiens' victory, which sent the team to the third round of the NHL playoffs against the Carolina Hurricanes. 

Officers dispersed a crowd near Peel and Ste-Catherine streets after some individuals threw garbage at them.

Police say another group was dispersed shortly after midnight near Mansfield Street and René-Lévesque Boulevard after fireworks were launched toward officers on horseback. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2026.

By Charlotte Glorieux | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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