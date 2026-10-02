Two injured in gas plant fire near Calgary; one in critical condition

Two injured in gas plant fire near Calgary
Two injured in gas plant fire near Calgary
A STARS air ambulance crew arrives at the base in Calgary on Friday, March 25, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Writer

Two people have been injured in a gas plant fire in southern Alberta.

A spokesperson for STARS air ambulance says a man in his 70s was transported from the plant, about 88 kilometres east of Calgary, to hospital.

He was listed in critical condition.

Wheatland County Fire Services responded to the fire at the Canadian Natural Resources facility at 5:30 a.m. 

The blaze was later declared under control.

Fire crews say the surrounding area was evacuated as a precaution.

There were no details about the condition of the second person injured.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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