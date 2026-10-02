Two injured in gas plant fire near Calgary; one in critical condition
Two injured in gas plant fire near Calgary
Writer
Oct 02, 2026, 3:12 PM
Oct 02, 2026, 3:13 PM
Two people have been injured in a gas plant fire in southern Alberta.
A spokesperson for STARS air ambulance says a man in his 70s was transported from the plant, about 88 kilometres east of Calgary, to hospital.
He was listed in critical condition.
Wheatland County Fire Services responded to the fire at the Canadian Natural Resources facility at 5:30 a.m.
The blaze was later declared under control.
Fire crews say the surrounding area was evacuated as a precaution.
There were no details about the condition of the second person injured.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2026.
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