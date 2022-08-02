7 Reasons Why This BC Gem Should Be Your Next Destination For A Fuel-Free Getaway
Travel by foot, pedal or paddle instead.
Although it’s still technically summertime, September is right around the corner… which means it just might be time to cap off your seasonal festivities with one more fun adventure. If you’re looking for a beautiful – and sustainable – way to do so, you’re going to want to check out what the sunny city of Penticton has to offer.
Nestled between Okanagan Lake and Skaha Lake, this South Okanagan town is full of spectacular sights and local charm. One of the coolest things, though, is that you can travel the area free from fuel (...almost).
Sure, you'll need a little bit of gas to get there, but once you arrive, you’re free to travel by foot, pedal or paddle to get anywhere you need. And with no shortage of things to do, both you and the planet will be super grateful for the abundance of sustainable travel methods.
A four-hour drive from Vancouver (or eight from Calgary) with plenty of electric vehicle charging stations along the way – plus, some seriously sweet nearby accommodations – Penticton is the perfect weekend getaway spot for anyone who loves charming towns, rock climbing, wineries, and plenty more.
To Rock Climb At Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park
Price: Free
Address: Smythe Drive, Penticton, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you're an avid rock climber, the mountains at Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park have some really gorgeous routes to try out.
You can also take climbing courses through Skaha Rock Adventures or Hoodoo Adventures.
For non-climbers, there are plenty of hiking trails and biking trails that'll give you great views of the terrain and wildlife, too.
To Eat Yummy Food At The Penticton Farmers' Market
Price: Free to enter
Address: 100 Main St., Penticton, BC
Why You Need To Go: Fill your belly with everything from freshly baked goods, artisan spreads and refreshing fruit at the Penticton Farmers' Market.
Besides food, you can also browse local art, handcrafted soaps and candles and even bouquets of flowers.
You can also check out the Penticton Downtown Community Market on Saturday mornings, featuring handmade goods including clothing, food and jewellery, collectibles, antiques and furniture, along with food vendors, live music and entertainment.
To Float Leisurely Down The Penticton Channel
Price: Starting at $21.50 (including tax and fees)
Address: 215 Riverside Dr., Penticton, BC
Why You Need To Go: There's a 7-kilometre river channel linking Okanagan Lake and Skaha Lake with calm, flowing waters.
Instead of firing up a motorboat (or your biceps), you can just relax and let the current carry you. It’s the perfect way to hang out with friends and cool off from the summer heat. Remember your sunscreen!
To Embark On A Lovely Wine Tour
Price: Varies
Address: Varies
Why You Need To Go: The South Okanagan Valley is full of wineries of every kind and you can pick a tour that fits your tastes.
It's nicknamed the “Napa Valley of the North” for a reason, and you can even find a place to stay if you want to take your time enjoying the finer things.
To Bike The Kettle Valley Rail Trail
Price: Free to enter
Address: Access the entrance through White Ave East and Government Street pedestrian walkway bridge, or start at the Vancouver Place KVR Trailhead.
Why You Need To Go: Hop on a bike and enjoy this railway-turned-trail with views of orchards, vineyards, Okanagan Lake and more. This is an easy trail suitable for riders of all abilities and is very family-friendly.
If you don't have your own, you can always rent a bike from nearby Freedom Bike Shop or an e-bike from Pedego or Penticton E-Kruise.
To Play Golf Year-Round
Price: Varies
Address: Varies
Why You Need To Go: Penticton is one of the only places in Canada where you can play golf pretty much any time, thanks to the beautiful weather in the area.
Whether you prefer to set up at a driving range or complete a full 18-hole course, there are plenty of options available. For a new spin on this classic game, there are also two local disc golf courses available.
To Go On A Culinary Adventure
Price: Varies
Address: Varies
Why You Need To Go: Satisfy your inner foodie with a local culinary trail featuring the best brunch, ice cream, and everything-in-between spots Penticton has to offer. Many places use sustainable products and sourcing practices. Some even have their own farm or garden, so you can feel good about your stay.
Along the way, you can even stop to visit art galleries, museums and other community faves.
No matter how you like your adventures, whether it's a thrilling physical activity, a leisurely stroll or a combination of both, Penticton has it all.
If you're looking to travel more sustainably and explore a spectacular location, then a trip to Penticton should be on your radar.
To find more fuel-free things to do in Penticton, visit their website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.
