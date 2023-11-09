7 Things You Can Do At Vancouver's Dyson Store That'll Totally Surprise You
Where else can you spill food on the floor for fun?
Have you noticed that Dyson products are on everyone's holiday wishlists these days? It's no surprise, given Dyson's track record of introducing groundbreaking innovations since they set foot in Canada back in 2006.
While it's tempting to do all your Dyson shopping online, you'd be missing out on getting the complete experience at Vancouver's Dyson Demo Store at Pacific Centre.
Nestled on level M1, it's like entering a futuristic Dyson wonderland where you can get hands-on with the latest tech, customize your accessories and discover exclusive products that you can only find shopping Dyson direct.
Whether you're already Dyson obsessed or just want to be, here are seven surprising things they let you do at the Vancouver Dyson Demo Store.
Stomp crumbs into the floor
Vacuuming up cereal with the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute.
You read that right. When you visit the Pacific Centre Dyson Demo Store, you're invited to spill crumbs all over their hardwood, carpet and laminate flooring samples. After all, it's the best way to see which vacuum is your perfect match.
The real thrill comes when you get your hands on the cordless Dyson V15 Detect Absolute and see its Fluffy Optic™ cleaner head give the dust nowhere to hide.
Have a little stylish session
Testing out the Airwrap.
Whether you want to test out the iconic Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer or play it smooth with the Dyson Corrale™ straightener, you can try all the high-tech hair tools at the Dyson Demo Store. You can learn to create the perfect curl with the Dyson Airwrap™ multi-styler, or experience the new Dyson Airstrait™ wet-to-dry straightener (it doesn't use heating plates at all!).
Plus, a Dyson expert will be there to help you master your technique.
Find the perfect present with customizable accessories
A Dyson team member personalizes a presentation case.
Anyone who owns a Dyson hair tool wants to take care of that machine, which is why they sell elegant travel cases to fit them and all your accessories. When you head into the store, you can get your case personalized while you wait.
Plus, if you buy your case there, you have a whole suite of exclusive colours to choose from, including the striking Blue Blush. It's a great idea for a gift too.
Find exclusive product & colour options
A wall display of Dyson cordless vacuums.
The exclusive colour options don't just apply to the presentation cases. Select haircare tools and floor care products also come in exciting colourways that you can only find shopping Dyson direct.
The Prussian Blue and Copper combination is undeniably elegant, whether you're picking up an AirWrap or cordless vacuum.
Get the scoop on the latest innovations
In-store is the first place you'll be able to get your hands on the latest technology from Dyson, like the just-released Dyson Zone™ headphones with advanced noise cancellation.
See air purified right before your eyes
A Dyson team member demonstrates an air purifier.
Not only do you get to check out Dyson's ever-growing range of air purifiers, but you're welcome to push all the buttons and even open them up to check out the filters for yourself.
It wouldn't be a Dyson Demo Store without a demonstration. By applying hand sanitizer to your hands and holding them in front of the machine, you can see in real-time how quickly Dyson Purifiers can sense odours and cleanse them from the air.
Experience the smartest lighting technology around
The Dyson lighting display.
There's more than pristine floors and well-dressed hair at the Dyson Demo Store. You can also check out their lighting options, which need to be seen to be believed.
The Solarcycle Morph™ light can wake you up gradually with a gorgeous warm glow, switch to bright and energizing light when you need to get work done, and then create a cozy ambiance at the end of the day — automatically or controlled by your phone.
So if you've got a Dyson on your wishlist (or you know someone who has), treat yourself to a visit to Vancouver's Dyson Demo Store. Not only will you be able to see if it's a match made in high-tech heaven, but you might get to stomp some cereal into the floor for fun too.
To learn more about the Dyson Demo Store, visit their website or check them out on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
