7 Ways To Unwind In New Brunswick Because Your Vacation Isn't Going To Take Itself
Escape the daily grind.
Summer vacation is a time to let loose and enjoy the warm weather and positive energy that comes with it.
For many, this means bidding farewell to the daily grind and embracing relaxation and good vibes. If you're looking to escape the hustle and bustle of your day-to-day, a trip to New Brunswick could be just what the doctor ordered.
Known for friendly locals and unmatched hospitality, this East Coast destination is perfect for those seeking to take their foot off the pedal. And with plenty of things to do and see, making the most of your time in New Brunswick is a breeze.
Indulge in some of the freshest seafood that the Picture Province has to offer, take a refreshing swim in the warm waters, or escape completely to an isolated luxury tent by a lake.
Whatever you choose, be sure to relax, unwind and soak up your well-deserved summer escape.
Make waves at the Acadian coast's stunning beaches
Address: Various along the New Brunswick coast
Why You Need To Go: If your ideal vacation includes a good dose of sunshine, sand and splashing in the water, you'll be spoiled for choice in the province that boasts over 50 beaches.
In the north, Youghall Beach stretches for a leisurely 5 kilometres, accompanied by a boardwalk that leads to a platform where you can do yoga as the sun rises or sets.
Then there's New River Beach, where coastal trails offer views of the Bay of Fundy — home to the highest tides in the world.
Finally, Parlee Beach (as well as having the warmest saltwater North of Virginia) has an accessible path from the sidewalk to the water and complimentary Mobi-Chairs to make enjoying the sand and water easier than ever.
Lean into the luxury of top-notch glamping
Address: 739 Rte 740, Hayman Hill, NB (Still Water Glamping); 33 Loon Lane, Lake George, NB (Water's Edge Glamping); 3673 Rte 134, Shediac Bridge, NB (Maplebrook Retreat)
Why You Need To Go: With so much natural beauty to show off, New Brunswick is a glamper's paradise — especially if you long to sleep under the stars with hotel amenities nearby.
Perched on the edge of a private lake (which you can explore with a complimentary kayak), Still Water Glamping's dome tents make you feel right in the heart of nature. Each one comes with a private hot tub where you can soak your worries away.
Also offering dome tents with panoramic views, Water's Edge Glamping is just 25 minutes from Fredericton. But, with a sauna a few steps away, it feels like another world.
And at Maplebrook Retreat, you can sleep in a "bubble" that lets you stargaze while tucked up in bed after a day of relaxing in a hot tub surrounded by forest.
Feed your belly & soul at Steamers Lobster Company
Address: 110 Water St., Saint John, NB
Why You Need To Go: Seafood is an iconic part of life in New Brunswick, and chefs around the province celebrate a fresh catch by transforming it into delicious meals that'll make you feel like a true local.
Steamers is a Saint John staple, serving up dishes like creamy chowder, juicy lobster and classic fish and chips.
If seafood isn't your thing, Cask & Kettle Irish Gastropub is a great spot for authentic Irish-Canadian cuisine — the Cask brunch poutine comes highly recommended.
Tour the Covered Bridge Potato Chip Factory
Address: 35 Alwright Ct., Waterville, NB
Why You Need To Go: Located in the heart of potato country, this factory is a must-see for salty snack lovers. Tour the facility to see how russet taters are transformed into traditional-style kettle-cooked chips.
Round out your visit with a tasting of freshly made chips right off the production line. Season them with your choice of 30 uniquely Canadian flavours, including smokin' sweet barbecue, creamy dill, sea salt and cracked pepper, maple, brown sugar and more.
Sip a little fine wine at Magnetic Hill Winery
Address: 860 Front Mountain Rd., Moncton, NB
Why You Need To Go: Revel in peak summer bliss with a picnic on the patio featuring a delightful panoramic view of the Moncton skyline.
Magnetic Hill Winery hosts events like trivia, paint-and-sip evenings and tours of the vineyard. Or, you can simply savour your complimentary tasting as you snack on charcuterie made with fresh local cheese.
Stop to smell the roses at Kingsbrae Garden
Address: 220 King St., Saint Andrews, NB
Why You Need To Go: The Kingsbrae Garden is a must-visit on your trip to Saint Andrews. The garden is sectioned off into smaller areas, each highlighting traditional and modern styles.
Art lovers and plant parents alike will rejoice at the gorgeous blossoms enhanced by various sculptural elements. A day spent wandering its 27 acres of themed gardens is a vacation stop well spent.
While you're there, treat yourself to an exceptional meal at Kingsbrae Garden's own fine-dining restaurant, Savour in the Garden, or reserve a picnic basket to enjoy anywhere that takes your fancy.
Explore for yourself with a self-guided walking tour
Courtesy of Tourism New Brunswick
Address: Uptown Saint John
Why You Need To Go: Walking is an underrated way to explore an area. No matter which region of New Brunswick you're in, you can find plenty of organized walking tours or take yourself on a self-guided tour.
For example, Saint John's Three Historic Walking Tours guide you on a three-in-one tour that's roughly 90 minutes long. You'll get to check out historic sights like the City Market, the country's oldest continuing farmers market.
And the best thing about the self-guided tours is that there's no booking required.
Summer's right around the corner, and New Brunswick's inviting you to embrace the chill vacay you deserve. The welcoming vibe of this East Coast gem makes it such a great place to unwind, after all.
With beaches, spas, great food (especially seafood), a potato chip factory tour and so much more, New Brunswick's perfect for escaping the daily grind and enjoying fun in the sun this summer.
To learn more about unwinding in New Brunswick, check out the Tourism New Brunswick website or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.